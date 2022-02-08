Dixie Lee Reger Mosley was born October 3, 1931, to Monte and Opal Reger on the JP Ranch west of Buffalo. Her father and grandfather, George Crouch, put on the first Northwest Oklahoma rodeo to celebrate the arrival of the railroad.
Mosley shared memories of her rodeo life during a recent one-hour interview via FaceTime from Amarillo, Texas. The first winter storm of 2022, that affected both Texas and Oklahoma, ended her plans to come to Woodward to see family, drive around to see how the city has changed over the years and to visit the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
Mosley shared highlights of the various stages of her life from childhood to the present. What follows are her responses to the questions and additional information for clarification.
“I’m going to be 92 this coming October,” Mosley said. “I lived in that house across from Crystal Beach from 1939 to 1953.” The Regers raised and trained rodeo animals there in addition to show horses.
“When I lived at the house by Crystal Beach, I rode a horse from there to Woodward High School for four years,” she said. “My dad made little stalls to put our horses in by the football field.” Dixie’s two siblings, Buddy and Virginia, rode their horses to school too.
“It (rodeo life) goes back to when my dad was working for my granddad, George Crouch, there at Buffalo and these cattle came in and he just liked the way Bobby’s horns were. They didn’t sell him (steer) to anybody, and Daddy then trained this longhorn steer,” Mosley said.
The Longhorn/Brahma cross steer had curvy horns that were over eight feet long. Monte trained the steer named “Bobby” to do tricks in the Wild West Shows, rodeos, and fairs they traveled to across the U.S. All five family members could ride Bobby for rodeo events and they each had their own specialty acts in which to compete and to perform while on the road.
“My first rodeo was in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania in 1935-36, and is when I became a performer,” Mosley said. “The son of the man with the Wild West Show, named Junior (Jim Eskew, Jr.), taught me how to trick ride and trick rope.
“This was the very early ‘30s when my dad and Bobby (longhorn steer) was in a movie with Ken Maynard called Wheels of Destiny.”
The Reger family stayed on the road competing and performing at events across the country.
“We didn’t ever stay home in the summer. We just stayed home in the winter,” said Mosley.
Mosley noted the family used tents and trailers when traveling.
“One winter when we were in New York there was a great big house and we put our tent in there because it was easier to heat the little tent than the whole house,” she said. Later we had an 18-foot trailer and all five of us lived in it. I was the youngest and littlest, so I got to sleep in the foot of the bed. At the back of the trailer there was two places to sit, and the table lowered down to the level of the benches. One bench was storage, and the other bench was the bathtub and turned into a bed for the night.
“My mother had a full-time job as a wife, mother, schoolteacher, cook, and laundry. She didn’t really have time to teach me anything (rodeo tricks).”
Opal Reger also designed and made all the rodeo performing outfits for her husband and three children. As the children got older, they were taught how to make, care for and clean their own clothes.
Dixie’s first horse was a 36-inch-high Shetland pony on which she could trick ride.
“He was so small he could walk under the Clydesdales and not even touch their tummy. Every two to three years, we’d have to have new horses to trick ride on and jump over cars, because we (Buddy, Virginia, and Dixie) outgrew the ones we had, “Mosley said.
Women realized they wanted to compete against each other, not men. It was up to them to get back into the rodeo world, so in 1948, they created the GRA - Girl’s Rodeo Association - which became the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA)
Mosley continued to compete in rodeos throughout her childhood and into early adulthood. She did trick riding, trick roping and jumping cars, along with tie-down calf roping.
Each year the three Reger children missed the first weeks of school and the last weeks of school because of the family rodeo schedule. During this time, their mother Opal, provided them with ‘home schooling’ from the Calvert Correspondence School. Dixie thrived with her home education and was able to enter high school at age 12. She graduated from high school at age 15.
“Once we were at an all-girl rodeo in Wichita Falls, Texas before we formed the association (GRA). My dad was the announcer at the rodeo and the lady putting this on said, ‘We could use a clown.’ My dad just said, ‘Dixie will do it.’”
At that time, Dixie was 11 and it was her first job as a clown.
“I just fell into it because no one else wanted it,” she said. When Dixie performed as a clown, she used her mule named ‘Rabbit’ who was trained to do tricks. She clowned in all GRA (Girls Rodeo Association) rodeos from 1948 to 1953.
She was fortunate in her career, avoiding injuries even though she had horses fall on her when jumping over the car.
When Dixie was 23 years old, she was ready for a change. She retired from rodeo life after her last performance, which was at the inaugural all-girl rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1953.
The next chapter in her life began with marriage to W.C. “Bill” Mosley in August of 1953. He was a war veteran and cattle buyer.
Dixie was a stay-at-home mother of three children- Judy, Clay, and Paul. She engaged in their activities and church, plus volunteer opportunities with her children.
After the children left home and Bill retired, he and Dixie enjoyed years of traveling around the United States.
Bobby, the longhorn steer that started the Reger family in the rodeo circuit, was so popular that his head has been on display at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. He was best known for his iconic jumps and clearing a convertible with ease as directed by Monte’s lunge line.
Dixie Reger Mosley is still well known in the rodeo world. She was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1982, the Rodeo Historical Society National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003, was the Pioneer Women of the Year in 2004 at the National Cowboy Symposium, and was an inductee to the All Cowboy and Arena Champions in 2019.
Whenever possible, Mosley tries to attend the annual Rodeo Clown Reunion where she was the first and only female clown in rodeos to manage bullfighting and laugh-getting chores for 10 years. Now she is the only woman eligible to attend the clown reunion, to which she always arrives in full costume.
Dixie Mosley now lives independently in her Amarillo home while appreciating her life experiences and family. She has conquered three health scares over the years and continues to receive accolades related to her years in the rodeo.
