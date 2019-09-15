Have you ever wondered if a ventriloquist can sing with their mouth open? It may sound silly, but it is one of the questions native Oklahoman Darci Lynne Farmer said she gets asked from time to time.
Darci Lynne and Friends will be in Woodward at Crystal Beach Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Of her box of friends, Darci Lynne admitted she does have a favorite.
“Definitely Petunia is my favorite,” Darci Lynne shared. “But don’t tell the others”
Some of her other friends include Oscar and Edna.
Darci Lynne has been in Northwest Oklahoma before. She entertained for Miss Laverne in August of 2017, before the America’s Got Talent finale. She said she is looking forward to visiting the area again.
“My favorite thing is probably how quiet and calm it is out there,” Darci Lynne said. “Woodward or Laverne is a place I can go and just be normal Darci.”
The Fresh Out Of The Box Tour has her traveling to more than 14 cities across the nation. The young ventriloquist’s least favorite part of touring is riding on a plane, saying they are very scary.
Since her big splash on TV, winning the America's Got Talent award at age 12, Darci Lynne said her art hasn’t really changed but has expanded, reaching more people.
“Through my performances I really hope for people to be inspired to follow their dreams and just to put a smile on as many faces as possible,” she said. “My advice would be if you have a dream then go for it. Nothing is stopping you.”
Since winning the award, Darci Lynne has also performed on television a number of times including a Christmas special "Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas" on NBC last December.
Besides her mother and God, who she gives credit for the opportunity to do what she loves, Darci Lynne said that one of her biggest inspirations is being able to inspire others.
Tickets can be purchased online at showclix.com/events/23802 or at NAPA Auto Parts, Cowboy Tack Shop, Sam’s CD’s and Butch’s Guns. Or you can buy at the gate.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
