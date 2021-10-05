Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter conducted a Rededication and Wreath Ceremony for the DAR World War I Memorial Monument located at the Woodward County Veterans Memorial site. The rededication ceremony was necessary so that the monument could be placed on the National NSDAR Registry.
The original monument was dedicated on May 30th, 1926. The monument states: "In horn of the boys from Woodward County who served in the Great World War 1914-1918 erected by the Woodward chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 1926 - Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friend."
The public was invited. Robin Hohweiler Director of Plains Indian and Pioneer Museum was the guest speaker. Albert V. Williams American Legion Post 19 Commander Bill Grice brought greetings. Post Adjutant Jack Day assisted the Woodward DAR Chapter with the Veterans appreciation ceremony.
Special recognition was given to the following Veterans for their service and sacrifices for our Country and for their assistance in the Rededication Ceremony. Bill Grice U.S. Navy, Robin Hohweiler U.S. Navy, David Wood U.S. Navy, Jack Day U.S. Navy, Marvin Hepner U.S. Army, Curtis Kincaid U.S. Army Reserves, Leo Coulter U.S. Army, Arlen Fisher U.S. Army Reserves, Jay McDaniel U.S. Army, Jim McCormick U.S. Army, Kenneth Forrest U.S. Army and John Charles Cole U.S. Marine Corp.
During the wreath ceremony, gratitude was expressed for all Veterans past, present, and future. A wreath was placed upon the monument. The ceremony closed with a prayer.
