The Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter is inviting everyone to attend the Rededication and Wreath Ceremony for the historical monument and the elm tree that stand outside of the Woodward County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. The small tree was grown from a sapling of the original tree that General George Washington took command of the first American Army in 1775.
The monument and small tree were presented to the city of Woodward in February 1950 which was then presented to the County Commissioner J. Don Williams. It was stated that trees of this kind can only be planted on government property. The DAR memorial was given as a gesture of sympathy for the great loss suffered during the 1947 Tornado disaster. The monument and tree were to honor Mrs. L.L. Snow who was the OSDAR Oklahoma State Regent from 1946-1948.
According to the Woodward DAR Chapter Events Chairman Roberta Chance, the 2020 rededication and additional paperwork are necessary for the memorial monument to be placed on the National DAR Registry. Permission has been granted from the Woodward County Commissioners for the Woodward DAR Chapter to host the ceremony.
Guests will be asked to adhere to social distancing. The rededication ceremony will be held outside in front of the Woodward County Courthouse, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs.
