Promising plenty of family fun and excitement, Crystal Christmas turns 25 this year and opening night at Crystal Beach Park is Saturday, Nov. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.
Food trucks will be open at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m., including train rides, performances by Jennica Kenny, the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and capped off with the turning on the lights and a fireworks display. After the fireworks, visitors will be able to take rides on a horse-drawn carriage around the park.
Social distancing will be observed on the Crystal Beach Bandshell stage, organizers said.
Food trucks on hand will include Coopers Barbecue, Scissortails, Asian Confusion, Pecan Creek and Myer's Kettlecorn. Woodward 4-H and FFA students will also be selling baked goods.
For visitors, parking will be available at Fuller Park with overflow parking at Crystal Beach Stadium. Traffic throughout Crystal Christmas will enter on Lakeview Drive and go east through the park, exiting on 1st Street.
New lighting displays featured this year include the Starry Night Bridge, a large Christmas tree, Surveying Elves, Lumberyard Santa, and a few new small displays. There will also be a new section of the memorial trees for veterans with a large American flag display, said Karla Wilson, a committee member.
Attendees looking for a little “extra fun” should keep an eye out for Oliver the Weiner Dog, who will be hiding throughout the park in various places during the holiday season, ready to take the perfect “found him!” selfie to post on social media. Don’t forget to tag the Crystal Christmas Facebook page to show that you are a “Where’s Oliver the Weiner Dog?” champ, Wilson said.
Special measures will be taken this year to ensure cleanliness and safety. This includes limiting occupancy in the gift shop, encouraging social distancing, and hand sanitizer and surface sanitizers made readily available for workers. Attendees to the park are requested to practice social distancing and are encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask to any and all events.
Anyone wanting a memorial tree for this year will need to call the Chamber of Commerce at 580-256-7411 to be placed on a waiting list. The “In Honor of” candy canes are still available. Each item costs $50. Those wishing to volunteer to help with the gates can also call the Chamber of Commerce to sign up.
To keep up with events at Crystal Christmas during this holiday season “Like” the Crystal Christmas Woodward OK Facebook page. These events include a Live Nativity, Santa appearances, and updates on Oliver the Weiner Dog.
Crystal Christmas hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The gift shop will be open each night.
