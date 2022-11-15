The City of Woodward has seen many events and organizations come and go throughout the years, but for the past 27 of them, Crystal Christmas has been bringing holiday magic and Christmas cheer.
Kyle Wilson, lights supervisor with Crystal Christmas, talks of his grandparents Mary and Ted Kyle, who were part of the founding group of Crystal Christmas. When Crystal Christmas first started, lights were all clear, as these were a favorite of Mary’s. Through the years, colored lights and more displays have been added.
Mary Kyle passed away during the COVID pandemic, but you can see the Mary Tree, adorned with crystal clear lights, outside the gift shop as a memorial for the founding member.
Along with the Mary Tree, you can also see two 35 foot Christmas trees, as well as a new 50 foot Christmas tree right next to the rodeo grandstands, and a new display under the grandstands.
There are new Christmas Tree displays down the side of 1st Street, courtesy of Woodward Steel, and there have been half a dozen new light displays added throughout the park.
“It takes a community,” says Wilson as he reflects on what it takes to put together a display of this magnitude.
Volunteers are still needed to work the gates and gift shop, as well as entertainment for Saturday evenings. Anyone interested in volunteering or performing can visit the Crystal Christmas- Woodward OK page on Facebook to sign up.
Also, be looking out for information regarding the Crystal Gala on New Years Eve. The black tie event is held at the Woodward Conference Center and includes dancing, games and ringing in the new year. Tickets cost $50 each, with champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts throughout the night. Pizza will be served at midnight.
This year’s Crystal Christmas festivities kick off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Crystal Beach Park. Food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. in the Water Park parking lot, with such varieties as Mexican, BBQ, donuts, burgers and more.
There will be axe throwing, wagon rides, and train rides, as well as performances by the Woodward Band and Debbie Harrington leading sing-a-longs with the children in attendance. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at opening night.
Visitors are asked to park their cars at the grandstands and in front of the county fairgrounds for opening night.
The event will run Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.
Santa will be at Crystal Christmas on Saturday nights.
