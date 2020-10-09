Crystal Beach Arena has been busy this month. At the beginning of October was the Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo. This weekend is the Oklahoma Junior High and High School Rodeo Association Sanctioned Rodeo and next week is going to be full as well.
Woodward Roundup Club is hosting the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) Southern Tour Finals on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16.
According to IPRA General Manager Dale Yerigan, this is an IPRA Southern Region Tour Finale.
“This is the finals for the Souther Region made up of all sanctioned rodeos in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas,” Yerigan said. “The IPRA is the second largest professional rodeo association in the world and in 2019 sanctioned over 400 rodeos. Those numbers were significantly reduced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The IPRA was able to have enough rodeos in the Southern Region to move forward with the finals, Yerigan said.
“The Tour Finale will feature the top 20 contestants in each event and the performances will begin at 7 p.m. nightly on October 15th and 16th,” Yerigan said. “Points earned at the Tour Finale in Woodward will count toward qualifying for the IFR and a chance to compete for those world titles.”
The IPRA International Finals Rodeo (IFR) is Jan. 15-17, 2021 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.
In addition to the rodeo will be a Woodward Rodeo Club queen, princess and pee-wee princess competitions.
Queen contestants:
• Kaylen Autumn Gaskill, 17, is a junior at Waynoka High School.
• Rose Moore, 16, is a sophomore at Woodward High School.
• Mackenzie Smith, 17, is a junior in Laverne High School.
• Melissa Tidball, 20, currently holds the 2020 Clinton Rodeo Queen.
Princess contestants:
• Callie Hopper, 11, attends 5th grade in Mooreland..
• Sequioa Purcell, 8, attends 2nd grade at Epic Charter School.
• Sienna Whipple, 14, attends the 9th grade at Waynoka.
Pee-Wee Princess contestants:
• Jordynn Adams, 3, will be riding her horse, Sparkling Broccoli.
• Cassie DeWitt, 2, will be riding her horse, Little Bit.
• Trinity Duperron, 3, will be riding her pony Cookie.
• Gracelynn Hepner, , will be on one of her family’s horses.
Then the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association (HOYRA) rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. until around 6 p.m. HOYRA first came to Woodward in August of this year with over 1,000 entries.
“Our organization has grown, like crazy over the last few years,” Parent Volunteer Cassy Crouch said. “With that, we had to look into different venues that have the ability to give us two arenas because we run both arenas at the same time.”
When asked how the organization liked Woodward’s facility, Crouch said they really loved it.
“It kinda broadened our scope a little bit across Oklahoma,” Crouch said. “And it worked beautifully at Woodward.”
On Saturday, events begin at 9 a.m. in Arena 1 (Elks Arena) with barrels, poles, dummy roping for ages 6 and under, goat tying and goat undecorating for 6 and under. Arena 2 (Roundup Club arena) will have girls and boys breakaway roping, tie down calf roping, ribbon roping, steer breakaway, steer stopping and team roping events.
On Sunday, Cowboy Church begins at 9 a.m. with a contestant children’s choir leading praise and worship and one of the parents officiating the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.