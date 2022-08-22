What does a Beer Garden have to do with an award for high school seniors at the County Fair?
“A portion of the sales from the beer garden will go back into our Outstanding Senior Exhibitor Award this year,” said Bailey Rae Kafka Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager.
This will be the first year kicking off this award.
“It’ll be $1,000 And it’ll pay directly to the winner,” Kafka said. “Hopefully it can grow in the years to come.”
Applications will be due February 6, 2023 and can be picked up this year by 2023 Seniors at the Event Center, according to Kafka.
“Hopefully this will increase the amount of exhibitors,” Kafka said.
Applicants are asked to list how many years they’ve been exhibitors in the fair and how many divisions they’ve participated in.
“You should enter something into the fair that way you’re eligible to apply for this,” Kafka encouraged.
Those seniors who apply are also asked to share about their experience exhibiting at the fair, how it has impacted their life and lessons they have learned.
Other factors the Fair Board will consider are community service and activities outside of school, club and organization involvement during school, as well as financial need.
The Woodward County Fair kicks off on Wednesday with exhibits being entered.
Thursday’s highlights include a livestock judging contest in the morning and the horse show in the evening at the Woodward Roundup Club.
On Friday, the Technical Application Olympics event is scheduled along with a cornhole tournament and live music from the Panhandle Dirt Band.
Saturday’s events include the livestock show, a barn quilt class and a barbecue cookoff.
