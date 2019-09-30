A fundraiser that’s not asking for money, just some time cleaning out closets. This may be just the fundraiser nearly everyone can participate in.
Woodward Middle School Counselors Beth Moss and Dani Mann are asking for the community’s forlorn, yet gently used, castoff shoes for their Shoe Drive Fundraiser.
Moss and Mann serve around 800 students through more than just emotional support. These counselors provide guidance for students, administrative assistance and assessment.
“In School Counseling Association, you know, looks at we basically work academic, and that's that traditional piece, and then social, and emotional,” Moss said. “So there's those three components that school counselors in addition to all the administrative things.”
The Shoe Drive is through Fuds2Orgs Group which started with a single shoe washed ashore after the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. International shoe manufacturing company President Wayne Elsey went on to establish one of the largest nonprofit groups in the United States, according to the website.
The counselors will receive funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected.
“Our goal is a minimum of 2,500 pairs of shoes,” Mann said. “I'm so excited. And then I think well, maybe it's silly to be this excited.”
The shoes will then go to working-age adults in developing countries around the world to help set up small businesses by selling the shoes in their communities.
According to the Funds2Orgs website, this also provides “a socially responsible way to dispose of shoes, which can take more than a lifetime to decompose when discarded improperly.”
The funds raised from this event will go to purchase items for ongoing counseling programs, as well as, Red Ribbon Week, Student of the Month, personal hygiene items, counseling tools, and help fund professional development opportunities, according to Moss and Mann.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," Moss and Mann said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we will raise money to serve students in our counseling program, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes may be dropped off at Woodward Middle School, Atwoods, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Shoe Dept. Encore, Anytime Fitness, Pampered Paws, Modern Appliance and Iochem Corporation.
Shoes will be accepted until Thanksgiving.
For more information, call Woodward Middle School at 580-256-6063.
