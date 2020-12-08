With so many events being canceled this year, families might be happy to know the Cookies with Santa is still on.
“Assistant Manager Thad Howard and I went back and forth on whether or not to have the event this year, and how to have it if we decided to proceed with it,” Woodward County Event Center General Manager Bailey Rae Poer said. “We finally came up with the idea to have it as a drive-through event.”
Langston's Plumbing, Bank 7, Keller Williams Realty, and the Woodward County Fair Board are all sponsoring the event.
“The next step was to call Santa and the gentleman with the reindeer to make sure that they would both be on board,” Poer said. “They were both ecstatic to be able to still have a version of the event.”
Last year's event was focused on giving the children and families of the community a free event where everyone could experience the joy of Christmas regardless of their background.
“This year's goal is the same, along with keeping those children and families safe,” Poer said. “We will be asking everyone to enter the event center parking lot from the east.”
With families coming through the park, they also have the opportunity to take time to enjoy the Crystal Christmas lights.
“Santa and the reindeer will both be sat out in front of the event center,” Poer said. “Children will be allowed to get out of their vehicles, take a picture with Santa, and receive a goodie-bag with several Christmas crafts in it along with some cookies.”
Poer is asking that everyone be conscious of the amount of time spent with Santa.
“The pictures will be taken by event center staff and posted on our Facebook page the next day,” Poer said. “We are asking that unless necessary parents stay in their vehicle.”
The event will take place at the Woodward County Event and Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec.15 from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.
Along with the above-described precautions, masks are strongly recommended as stated in the resolution passed by the Board of Woodward County Commissioners (Resolution R-20-60), according to Poer.
“I feel like this event is so important this year especially,” Poer said. “While adults have faced many challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel that children have really missed out on what most would consider rites of passage as a child.”
According to Poer, giving kids some sort of a Christmas event might bring a little bit of joy to what has been a pretty gloomy year.
"A very cool note is that this year I believe that the gentleman with the reindeer is going to actually lead them around the cars in order to give everyone a good look at them," Poer added.
