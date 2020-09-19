Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus produced a very long, drawn-out ticker this week, actually two. An old friend, or maybe that irritating distant relative, La Nina, is dropping in for a visit.
La Nina is a cooling of the equatorial pacific waters off the western coast of South America, according to McManus.
“The CPC (Climate Prediction Center) has issued a La Nina Advisory, which indicates La Nina conditions are now present,” McManus said. “The current forecasts seem to indicate that we are headed for a borderline moderate La Nina this go around… The tendency is for drier and warmer than normal weather during the cool season.”
The worst episodes have been in 1955-56 and 2010-2015, except for the fall of 2010 which set records for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state and the highest 24-hour snowfall event in state history, according to McManus.
“Not every La Nina gives us the same outcome, or every El Nino for that matter. They just tilt the
odds in a certain favor, and in this case, it's not generally a good direction,” McManus said. “It would appear only the strong La Ninas give us any sort of significant temperature modifications.”
On average, La Nina tends to bring a reduction in snowfall across northwestern Oklahoma, according to McManus.
“Getting the atmosphere to generate snow is so delicate, however, that any sort of perturbation between temperatures across the vertical profile of the atmosphere can cause havoc,” McManus explained. “This is just a general picture. The difference between a cold rain and a snowstorm can be as little as 1 degree.”
According to McManus, La Nina events can impact the possibility of severe weather, such as hail and tornadoes.
“As with every severe weather season, you should prepare like it's going to be the worst on record,”
McManus said. “Another impact is enhanced tropical storm activity in the Atlantic.”
According to McManus, while the presence of La Nina could lead to some problems for the southern plains, the drought outlook from CPC points to a possible drought intensification and spread throughout Oklahoma.
“The forecast confidence is fairly high, but the possibility of additional tropical impacts with our highly active Atlantic hurricane season could mitigate some of the drought fears should remnants of tropical systems impact the area," McManus said.
Overall, McManus doesn’t give much hope for a white winter season. The outlooks for the next three months show a 50 percent chance for below normal precipitation across nearly all of Oklahoma. Over the next several weeks, temperatures are likely to be highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
