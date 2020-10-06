“Once I got to meet Korbin, I was intrigued with the fact that he has not let his disability define how he lives his life,” Butch’s Guns Owner Butch Fjoser said. “He's actually working a full time job, wanting to deer hunt, doing photography on the side. This young man is very involved.”
According to Fjoser, Korbin Bowers came in a month or so ago looking for a deer rifle. After purchasing a bolt action rifle, Bowers called to discuss issues he was having manipulating the rifle with his handicap.
Bowers has had transverse myelitis, a rare spinal cord disease, since before he was two years old.
“I have two gunsmiths that work for me,” Fjoser said. “And both said well, he can handle an AR so let's get him into an AR type rifle.”
After consulting Gunsmith Beau Erickson, they changed out the upper on the AR 15 to .300 blackout and Bowers came in to pick it up.
“I got to talking to him a little bit,” Fjoser said. “It became apparent to me that the problem wasn't so much manipulating the rifle as it was having some way to hold the rifle.”
Fjoser then talked to Gunsmith Matt Busse who took the information and ran with it.
“He built my indoor range from scratch without blueprints,” Fjoser said. “The guy is just a pretty amazing redneck engineer and builder.”
According to Fjoser, Busse came up with a table to help Bowers hold the rifle.
“He needed somewhere to rest his arm while he was pulling the trigger on this rifle,” Fjoser said.
With a ball-head mount, Bowers is able to manipulate and move the gun around with his cheek and shoulder.
“He can actually shoot, and shoot accurately and it's worked out very well,” Fjoser said.
While Fjoser admitted to donating the time of both gunsmiths and various parts and fittings, he was adamant that this was a community effort.
“Woodward Steel donated the materials for the table. Glenn Hogue over at Main Street Collision painted it for us,” Fjoser explained.
The table was a total surprise for Bowers.
“The crew over at Butch's Guns are some of the most genuine people in all of Oklahoma,” Bowers said. “I can't thank them enough for taking the time and effort to provide me with the opportunity to be more independent while hunting. Also thankful for the support from Woodward Steel and Main Street Collision.”
In receiving the table, Bowers said he is beyond excited about this allowing him to finally, for the first time, to be able to go hunting under his own power.
“Before, I would require assistance moving the gun on target which is very hard to do without spooking deer,” Bowers explained. “As someone who enjoys the competitive side of things being able to do it myself makes the experience so much better.”
Fjoser said through this process, he’s gotten to know Bowers quite a bit better, and he’s even more amazed.
“It was important to me because Woodward, Oklahoma has been very blessed and life gives you a few chances to pay it back. And this was, I felt like, a good opportunity to pay a little bit back,” Fjoser expressed. “The Oklahoma Standard is very strong in Northwest Oklahoma. People really care… God put us on earth for a reason.”
Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds has known Bowers since he was very young.
“I have been so proud to watch him grow into a young man and overcome so many obstacles,” Reynolds said. “Korbin is smart and tenacious, and I think there is little he can't overcome.”
Bowers contributes his success to the kindness of others, which he says can make a difference in anybody’s life, no matter how big or small the deed.
“I think the best thing to do is to not see it as a struggle but simply for what it is,” Bowers urged others struggling through a disability. “We are all different and this just happens to be one of my differences.”
It’s important to remember that even those who are considered to be normal can’t do everything by themselves, according to Bowers.
“So we shouldn't be too stubborn to ask for help sometimes because everyone needs help once in a while,” Bowers encouraged. “We also have to try new things and fail until we succeed to really test our limits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.