fireworks

From parades to games to races, cookouts and more, area communities have plenty of fun scheduled for America’s 247th birthday.

Some communities will hold their celebrations as early as today while others will go on July 3, 4 or even July 8.

Woodward’s Home of the Brave Fest this year will include some new events as well as old favorites.

And, of course, celebrations everywhere will be topped off the fireworks shows.

Here is a schedule of what area communities have planned.

Woodward

July 4

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Home of the Brave Fishing Derby

Noon to 7 p.m. - Waterpark open, mini golf and paddle boats will be available all day

Noon to 8 p.m. - Kiwanis train rides

6 p.m. - Glow in the dark carnival games and corn hole

6 p.m. - Mini soccer

6 p.m. - Pie eating contest

6 p.m. - Tug-o-war

6 p.m. - Kids races and turtle races

Noon to 8 p.m. - Mini golf tournament

8:30 p.m. - Vegan Shark Concert in the park

Dark - fireworks

Buffalo

July 4

10 a.m. - Free moving for the kids at the Buffalo Theatre.

Dusk – Fireworks

Fairview

July 3

Events at Specht Park include swimming, park games and food trucks. Live music by Engle, Ford & Ridgway Band capped by fireworks.

Fargo

July 8

8 a.m. - 5K and 1 mile fun rn

10 a.m. - Main Street parade

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Barbecue lunch

Shortly after parade – games at the park including turtle races, gunny sack races, egg toss, seed spitting, water balloon toss and more

After lunch – cornhole tournament

6:30 p.m. - Hamburger and hot dog supper

After supper – card bingo, duck races

Dusk – Fireworks

Gage

July 4

10:30 a.m. - Kids games (sack races, turtle races, coin hunt, water balloon toss)

Noon to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch with proceeds going to Fargo-Gage ag boosters

Silent auction, bidding stops at 7 p.m., winners announced at 7:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Barbecue dinner

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight – Country Justice band

Fireworks at dark

Laverne

July 2

7 p.m. - Ministerial Alliance worship service, park pavilion

July 3

6 p.m. - Downtown vnedors, food vendors, street carnival games

7 p.m. - Lucky duck race

7:15 p.m. - Nasty nugget challenge and hot wing eating contest

7:30 p.m. - Cornhole tournament

July 4

7 a.m. - Pancake breakfast, park pavilion

8:45 a.m. - Volleyball

9 a..m. to noon – Visit museum

10 a.m. - Parade

Noon to 8 p.m. - Food trucks in the park

1 p.m. - Turtle races

1:30 p.m. - Horseshoes

2 p.m. - Swim meet and games

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Open pool

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Barbecue dinner

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Entertainment

7:30 p.m. - Flag ceremony

8 p.m. - Kid races at the football stadium

8 p.m. - Homemade ice cream

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks

Leedey

July 1

Celebration at the park

10 a.m. - corn hole tournament

11 a.m. - Lunch at the park

2 p.m. - Volleyball tournament

4 p.m. - Bounce house

4 p.m. - Pie eating contest

5:30 p.m. - Homemade apple pie contest

6 p.m. - Hot dog feed and homemade ice cream

7 p.m – Turtle races

8 p.m. - Tug of war

Dark – Firework show

July 2

Co-ed softball tournament

Mooreland

July 1 at City Park

Co-ed softball tournament at baseball field

9 a.m. - Kids races (stick horse, push toy, tricycle, bicycle)

9:30 a.m. - Horseshoe pitching

9:45 a.m. - Money dig (through age 10)

Turtle races follow the money dig

10 a.m. - Cornhole tournament (registration begins at 8 a.m.)

10 a.m. - National anthem by Jennica Kenny

10 a.m. - Family volleyball

10:30 a.m. - Music by Darrin Miller and David Cronsiter

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Free barbecue

Dunk tank

After dark: Fireworks display at football/baseball fields

Seiling

July 4

6 p.m. at Quadraplex

Free hot dogs, games, bounce house, cotton candy, fireworks and more

Shattuck

July 1

9 a.m. - Golf tournament at Shattuck course

July 3-4

Fundraiser adult co-ed softball tournament

July 4

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Athletic boosters hot dog and hamburger feed

11 a.m. - Little Miss Firecracker and Mr. Muscles

Noon – Toddler sand dig (4-under)

1 p.m. - Flip and dive conest, city pool

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Free swim

4:15 p.m. - Turtle races

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fireman’s fundraiser barbecue

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Axe throwing

Dusk – Fireworks

Taloga

Activities start with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 183 that will end at the city park.

After the parade their will be a hot dog and watermelon feed followed by sack races, turtle races, karaoke, water activities and a photo booth. The Horne family will cap off the evening with their annual fireworks show.

Vici

July 4

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 4-H bingo at city hall

5 p.m. - Firemen’s feed and concessions (hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork)

6 p.m. - Games including bike races, baby crawl, bucket fill, 3-leg races, sack races, foot races, turtle races, ski races, egg toss, shoe scramble, Simon says, tug of war

Dark - fireworks

