From parades to games to races, cookouts and more, area communities have plenty of fun scheduled for America’s 247th birthday.
Some communities will hold their celebrations as early as today while others will go on July 3, 4 or even July 8.
Woodward’s Home of the Brave Fest this year will include some new events as well as old favorites.
And, of course, celebrations everywhere will be topped off the fireworks shows.
Here is a schedule of what area communities have planned.
Woodward
July 4
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Home of the Brave Fishing Derby
Noon to 7 p.m. - Waterpark open, mini golf and paddle boats will be available all day
Noon to 8 p.m. - Kiwanis train rides
6 p.m. - Glow in the dark carnival games and corn hole
6 p.m. - Mini soccer
6 p.m. - Pie eating contest
6 p.m. - Tug-o-war
6 p.m. - Kids races and turtle races
Noon to 8 p.m. - Mini golf tournament
8:30 p.m. - Vegan Shark Concert in the park
Dark - fireworks
Buffalo
July 4
10 a.m. - Free moving for the kids at the Buffalo Theatre.
Dusk – Fireworks
Fairview
July 3
Events at Specht Park include swimming, park games and food trucks. Live music by Engle, Ford & Ridgway Band capped by fireworks.
Fargo
July 8
8 a.m. - 5K and 1 mile fun rn
10 a.m. - Main Street parade
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Barbecue lunch
Shortly after parade – games at the park including turtle races, gunny sack races, egg toss, seed spitting, water balloon toss and more
After lunch – cornhole tournament
6:30 p.m. - Hamburger and hot dog supper
After supper – card bingo, duck races
Dusk – Fireworks
Gage
July 4
10:30 a.m. - Kids games (sack races, turtle races, coin hunt, water balloon toss)
Noon to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch with proceeds going to Fargo-Gage ag boosters
Silent auction, bidding stops at 7 p.m., winners announced at 7:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Barbecue dinner
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight – Country Justice band
Fireworks at dark
Laverne
July 2
7 p.m. - Ministerial Alliance worship service, park pavilion
July 3
6 p.m. - Downtown vnedors, food vendors, street carnival games
7 p.m. - Lucky duck race
7:15 p.m. - Nasty nugget challenge and hot wing eating contest
7:30 p.m. - Cornhole tournament
July 4
7 a.m. - Pancake breakfast, park pavilion
8:45 a.m. - Volleyball
9 a..m. to noon – Visit museum
10 a.m. - Parade
Noon to 8 p.m. - Food trucks in the park
1 p.m. - Turtle races
1:30 p.m. - Horseshoes
2 p.m. - Swim meet and games
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Open pool
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Barbecue dinner
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Entertainment
7:30 p.m. - Flag ceremony
8 p.m. - Kid races at the football stadium
8 p.m. - Homemade ice cream
9:45 p.m. - Fireworks
Leedey
July 1
Celebration at the park
10 a.m. - corn hole tournament
11 a.m. - Lunch at the park
2 p.m. - Volleyball tournament
4 p.m. - Bounce house
4 p.m. - Pie eating contest
5:30 p.m. - Homemade apple pie contest
6 p.m. - Hot dog feed and homemade ice cream
7 p.m – Turtle races
8 p.m. - Tug of war
Dark – Firework show
July 2
Co-ed softball tournament
Mooreland
July 1 at City Park
Co-ed softball tournament at baseball field
9 a.m. - Kids races (stick horse, push toy, tricycle, bicycle)
9:30 a.m. - Horseshoe pitching
9:45 a.m. - Money dig (through age 10)
Turtle races follow the money dig
10 a.m. - Cornhole tournament (registration begins at 8 a.m.)
10 a.m. - National anthem by Jennica Kenny
10 a.m. - Family volleyball
10:30 a.m. - Music by Darrin Miller and David Cronsiter
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Free barbecue
Dunk tank
After dark: Fireworks display at football/baseball fields
Seiling
July 4
6 p.m. at Quadraplex
Free hot dogs, games, bounce house, cotton candy, fireworks and more
Shattuck
July 1
9 a.m. - Golf tournament at Shattuck course
July 3-4
Fundraiser adult co-ed softball tournament
July 4
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Athletic boosters hot dog and hamburger feed
11 a.m. - Little Miss Firecracker and Mr. Muscles
Noon – Toddler sand dig (4-under)
1 p.m. - Flip and dive conest, city pool
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Free swim
4:15 p.m. - Turtle races
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fireman’s fundraiser barbecue
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Axe throwing
Dusk – Fireworks
Taloga
Activities start with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 183 that will end at the city park.
After the parade their will be a hot dog and watermelon feed followed by sack races, turtle races, karaoke, water activities and a photo booth. The Horne family will cap off the evening with their annual fireworks show.
Vici
July 4
12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 4-H bingo at city hall
5 p.m. - Firemen’s feed and concessions (hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork)
6 p.m. - Games including bike races, baby crawl, bucket fill, 3-leg races, sack races, foot races, turtle races, ski races, egg toss, shoe scramble, Simon says, tug of war
Dark - fireworks
