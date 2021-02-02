Sports have been a special part of Ava Long’s life for years.
“This year I am playing soccer and basketball at Woodward High School,” said Long, a sophomore at Woodward High School.
As Long participated in school and community sports, she noticed a sad reality for many children. They cannot play sports such as soccer, football, baseball, and softball because they cannot afford sport shoes with cleats.
“I would like as many kids as possible to play sports because I love sports and don’t want anyone to miss them because of having no cleats,” Long said.
Ava Long came up with the idea of Cleats for Youth Athletes from her FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) class at WHS. She learned about another student’s project that benefitted others and decided she wanted to do something special for others during the 2020-2021 school year.
Ava and her family members, along with WHS personnel, have been collecting cash and shoe donations for the past 3-4 months. Local businesses have also helped Long raise money and collect cleats for various sports. These include Kids Inc., Compass Athletics, and Woodward High School.
“Any area students needing cleats may come to the WHS Concourse from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6,” Long said. “Shoes will be passed out to students until they are all gone.”
The Cleats for Youth Athletes charity will continue receiving cash donations and new cleats at the WHS office until Friday, Feb. 5 by 3:30 p.m.
