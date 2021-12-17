The City of Woodward recently completed its annual food drive. Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 30, collection boxes were in Woodward at the Library, Conference Center, City Hall, and Public Works.
“There’s a lot of hungry people out there and they are going to be excited,” said Tonia Cain, Director of Operations for the Hope Center, while accepting the food donations from City of Woodward employees. Every week the Hope Center provides food to area residents struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time in Oklahoma and the United States.
In addition to food from the City of Woodward, The Hope Center also receives food from the regional Food Bank. Locally they get food from Pepperidge Farms, Green Gate Gardens, Woodward Middle School’s veggies from their outdoor classroom, Walmart, United Supermarket, and Woodward Public School collections to meet the area needs.
Another annual fundraiser of City of Woodward personnel provides 65 Christmas gift bags for residents of Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy Center on 1st Street, and $350 for extra sanitary supplies for the residents,” said Kim Lawrence, city manager secretary.
Residents of the nursing home, will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 22. They will share a special meal and get to open their individual gift sacks from the City of Woodward, plus may have gifts from family to open, in addition to gifts from the nursing home staff.
There are various ways you can help others at this time of year - via donations such as time, talents, money, food, clothing, coats, shoes, self-care items, and blankets. People can also provide phone calls, cards, visitations, and transportation for those that are homebound and lonely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.