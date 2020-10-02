“Our heart is really to find places where we can serve, not just in foster care, but serve the biological families, and serve kids who are aging out of foster care,” Circle of Care Regional Program Director Raquel Razien said.
Circle of Care is now getting signed up with CarePortal.
“It's literally a computer platform, and its entire mission is to connect churches with people in need in their community,” Razien explained.
CarePortal seeks to link people in need with the church, according to Razien. The vision is to connect people in the community to support those who need help getting on their feet.
On the portal, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services can post a need for the churches to fill. The needs can range from household items and clothing to delivering and putting together furniture or helping pay for needed prescriptions, according to Razien.
“I'm just excited because our churches have been so supportive to foster care,” Razien said. “And this is just another avenue, but it also opens the doors for our churches to begin, finding more ways to support biological families of kids too, and making sure that they're seeing that love, and that community support as well. I think that’s important.”
According to Razien, Circle of Care’s goal is to get at least six churches signed up on the CarePortal.
“That way, when the needs start coming in we have plenty of churches to meet them,” Razien said. “It has the potential to do more than just provide for physical needs, it has the potential to build meaningful and lasting relationships with people that the church maybe hasn't gotten the opportunity to interface with before.”
For more information about CarePortal, call Razien at (405) 312-6640 or visit CarePortal.org.
