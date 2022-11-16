The First United Methodist Church of Woodward would like to invite citizens to not spend the Thanksgiving holiday alone. A tradition spanning more than 25 years offers a sense of community and a warm meal available to anyone.
The church is hosting their annual “Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner” on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24
“The dinner is completely free and all are invited, not just those in need of a hot meal”, expressed Rev. Shannon Davis. “It’s a good opportunity to enjoy some camaraderie with other members of the community.”
According to event chairperson Sandy Craig, they will begin serving at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
The dinner will be a dine-in event. At 12:15 they will start fixing to-go meals.
People can either take them home or enjoy them at the church.
Meals will be served until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone, whichever comes first. The menu will include turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, salads, desserts and hot rolls.
“In previous years, the church has served around 500 meals and is prepared to do it again this year. Deliveries will be made between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.” Craig said.
The church also has a delivery crew for those that are homebound and can’t make it To schedule a delivery, call the church office at 580-256-5515.
