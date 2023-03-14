The Woodward News often receives questions on how various organizations operate in the community or how they are funded.
The Chamber of Commerce is one of those organizations and Director C. J. Montgomery provided this information in a question and answer format.
Explain what your agency does? How is it funded? How is it governed?
Our official mission statement.
The Woodward Chamber of Commerce shall work toward common goals to create a healthy business environment through community involvement, to develop resources for support and growth, and to promote and enhance the image of Woodward.
The Woodward Chamber has three main revenue streams.
!) Member Investments- The Chamber is a member driven organization. The majority of annual Investments or dues range from $60 for and individual, $100 for a non-profit to the basic business level of $225.00 annually. There are certain other levels for larger companies and blue-chip members.
2) Fundraisers- Chamber fundraisers are limited almost exclusively to the annual Golf Tournament and subsequent ball drop contest held each year in September.
3) Economic and tourism development with the City of Woodward.
Our Chamber officially is organized as a 501-C-6. It is governed by a board of directors. The board consists of 3 groups of 7 each serving a 3-year term. In addition, an executive committee of 5 that also governs.
What do you feel were some of your successes in 2022 and detail them a little bit?
Our Chamber directly sponsors 2 major Woodward events; The Woodward District Livestock Show and Crystal Christmas, the annual light show at Crystal Beach Park November and December. The Livestock Show is universally recognized in any number of ways as the best junior livestock show across the state when you factor facilities, organization and premiums raised for the exhibitors. Crystal Christmas delights thousands each year. The Chamber also promotes any number of other events from small fundraiser to the large events like Classic Bowl and the Elks Rodeo.
What are some of your projects coming up in 2023 and what are some of the things you would like to accomplish?
We constantly try to improve our resume without totally reinventing the wheel. From our monthly luncheons to the immensely popular “Taste of Woodward.” Ribbon cuttings are also held to draw more attention to primarily new members. The Chamber honors Woodward juniors annually naming student citizens of the year, in addition to the prestigious citizen of year award. The Chamber also partners with the Woodward News to sponsor Teacher of the Year announcement ceremonies.
