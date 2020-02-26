The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) is seeking submissions from Oklahoma artists to participate in their exhibition 24 Works on Paper. The application opened February 1, 2020 and the deadline to apply is May 1, 2020.
24 Works on Paper will travel to 10 cities across the state over 18 months starting this August. Debuting in Weatherford and ending in Oklahoma City, this exhibition focuses on Oklahoma’s rural towns and creates connections between our multitude of communities and artists across the state. The traveling exhibition includes 24 works of art on paper and includes materials such as photography, drawing, collage, and more.
“This exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for artists to show their works in new locations they may not have shown before,” says OVAC’s executive director, Krystle Brewer. “It is also a great way for people all across the state to see work by practicing Oklahoma artists in a community near them. For us, this program is about making those connections.”
Artists must be current residents of Oklahoma. All work must be original and have been completed in the last two years. Works that have been completed as a part of a university degree, workshop program, or under private instruction are not eligible. However, students may enter original work. All forms of works on paper will be considered, including but not limited to photography, painting, drawing, lithography, etching, serigraphs, collage, and mixed media. Artists are encouraged to submit up to three works for consideration by the guest curator. Entries must be no larger than 22" x 28" x 0.5'', and may be smaller. Entry is by online submission only. Organizers frame and mat all of the works for the tour, in one of two sizes of frames: either 16" x 20" or 22" x 28".
The curator for the 2020-2022 iteration is heather ahtone who currently serves as Senior Curator at the First Americans Museum. The primary focus of heather's research and writing has been to examine the intersection between tribal knowledge and contemporary art. Working in the Native arts community since 1993, she has curated numerous exhibits, published articles on her research, and continues to seek opportunities to broaden discourse on global contemporary Indigenous arts. In addition, she is committed to serving the arts community of Oklahoma. Ahtone explains her excitement for this project, “working on paper was my favorite material as an artist. Paper-based arts have remained a focus for my research and exhibition focus. I look forward to supporting the artists who submit to provide audiences access to see the amazing creations being made in our community through the 24 Works exhibition.”
The curator will award one $200 Curator's Choice cash prize and one $100 Awardof Merit cash prize. Organizers will give each artist selected for the exhibition a $50 honorarium for the loan of each of their works for the touring period. Additionally, all art works will be included in a full-color catalog along with an essay by the curator.
A list of selected artworks will be posted at www.24works.org by 5 pm on May 22, 2020. Selected work must be delivered May 26-29, 2020, 10 a.m. -5p.m.
CALENDAR
February 1, 2020: Applications open at ovac.submittable.com
May 1, 2020 11:59pm: Deadline for entries
May 22: Notification of accepted works
May 26-29: Delivery of selected artwork to OVAC
August 20, 2020: Exhibition opens
August 2020-January 2022: Exhibition tour dates
August 20th-September 25th, 2020: SWOSU in Weatherford, OK
October 5th-November 13th, 2020: The Wigwam Gallery in Altus, OK
December 7th, 2020-January 15th, 2021: Forest Heritage Center Museum in Broken Bow, OK
January 25th-March 5th, 2021: Artesian Gallery in Sulphur, OK
March 15th-April 23rd, 2021: McArts Gallery of Fine Art in McAlester, OK
May 3rd-June 11th, 2021: Cherokee Strip Heritage Museum in Enid
July 1st-July 31st, 2021: TAC Gallery in Tulsa, OK
August 9th-October 1st, 2021: Spider Gallery in Tahlequah, OK
October 11th-November 12th, 2021: Centre Arts Gallery at SEOSU in Durant, OK
December 2nd, 2021-January 22nd, 2022: Oklahoma Hall of Fame in OKC, OK
