Cafe’ Paradee is hosting two authors for a book signing and brunch Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The HeidtMoore series is humorous fiction based on real life events in glamorous retail department stores. Based on their experience in swanky bridal salons and luxury retail shops, Bitty Collins and Carolyn Jaxon have written a modern twist on a life that may compare to the PBS Masterpiece production, Mr. Selfrige.
According to Collins, while Mr. Selfrige shows behind the scenes of how the department store came about from the inside, they are showing another side of the life from a modern perspective.
“We’re showing, I hate to say it but sort of the decline of department store,” Collins said. “ Going into a new age, and what it is to work behind the scenes. That being said, it's not a tale of woe.”
In “Personal Appearances Are Everything” you follow Mary, a recent college graduate with big dreams. From her first day in the Dallas, Texas department store she quickly realizes nothing is what it appears to be. HeidtMoore, an exclusive and glamorous mecca for fashionistas, society figures, movie stars, has a very dark secret.
“We’ve drawn from our experiences from our current day job,” Jaxon said. “We thought, somebody needs to write this down. No one’s going to believe it’s even true. So while it’s completely fictional and the characters are all made up, we’ve drawn from real life experiences, people we really know.”
According to Jaxon, the authors have given a humorous look behind the scenes at different departments in each chapter. They show not only what it’s like to work in the service and retail industry today, but to be a customer as well.
The authors will have books to sell and will be available to sign them and answer questions.
“I'm from England I've never been to Woodward but I'm very excited about it,” Collins said. “We’ve gotten to know Rita (Barney) really well. We've been super impressed by the feel of Cafe’ Paradee and the clientele. And also who she is and what she stands for. We want to support her.”
