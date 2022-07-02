“Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”
- Henry Ford and Edward Everett Hale.
Western Drug had a brief beginning in the Taloga home and garage of Brad and Heather Daily, in 1989. Later that year they moved Western Drug/Medical into their new corporate headquarters in Taloga, where it remains today.
Wanting to expand their medical supply stores and pharmacies, the Daily family bought a private pharmacy in 1993, on 17th and Main in Woodward. This business had previously been Craighead’s Pharmacy and Bob’s D & J Professional Pharmacy.
In 2003, Western Medical-Western Drug opened its new doors at 1003 17th across from what is now known as AllianceHealth Woodward. A few years later they decided to enlarge both businesses and have them located in two separate places in Woodward.
Western Drug recently opened its new store at 1021 Oklahoma Ave. Western Medical remains on 17th Street where it is being remodeled for half of the store to be medical equipment to rent or purchase, and the other half is for CPAP and BiPAP equipment, fittings, and training.
Western Drug now has stores in Clinton, Woodward, Seiling, Vici, Mooreland, and Buffalo. Western Medical stores are in Guymon, Woodward, Clinton, and Taloga, with multiple facilities across northwestern Oklahoma, Western Medical and Western Drug have over 85 employees.
Reflections on the drug and medical supply stores included the following:
“When I hired on, Ellen (first pharmacist), told me, ‘If it isn’t fun, you don’t have to do it.’ So we made everything great. It’s been a blast for 18 years,” said newly retired Pharmacy Technician,Robin Fike.
“We have always tried to provide the best customer service around,” said the Daily Family on their website.
Their mission statement sums it up—“Provide modern service, the old-fashioned way, with respect and compassion to our clients.”
By mid-July, AllianceHealth will open its clinic in the new Western Drug building. It will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Sooner than that, the Scissortails Coffee will open inside the building. Scissortails will also continue to have its snack bar and coffee within the Walker Mercantile Company.
The hours of the new pharmacy are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it has recently expanded its Saturday hours to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pharmacy is closed on Sundays and some holidays.
