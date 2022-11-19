Woodward residents will soon have another location where they can get their Twisters coffee fix.
Possibly as soon as Thanksgiving week, Luke and Tiffany Goodman will open their café area inside the new Western Drug building, located at 1021 Oklahoma Ave. This location will have some seating inside, and they will also be utilizing the drive-thru.
“It’s going to give an indoor option for people who might want to linger, sit around or conduct maybe a meeting over coffee,” Goodman said. “A lot of mornings we’ll have both our drive-thru lanes at the other location pretty full, so we think that might take some of the pressure off.”
With convenience being a priority, order ahead texting will also be a new feature at this location. This will be Twisters third location with one recently opened in Elk City.
Twisters was born out of the 6 years the Goodmans spent living in Olympia, Washington where coffee is a culture. Luke Goodman is from Vici, so when they decided to move back to the area, they wanted to bring that culture here to the Midwest.
“I always really liked that business concept and my wife and I had spoken about it for several years, coming back to the Woodward area and opening up a drive-thru coffee shop because we thought that business style hadn’t really been done here in that capacity.” Goodman said. “Our support has been overwhelming. We are so appreciative of Woodward and all the people. Customers and everyone in general, everyone has been super supportive, and we really appreciate that.”
With their two children, 6-year-old Alice and 1-year-old Lyle, they are quickly becoming respected members of the community. Twisters’ employees have been seen many times delivering free drinks to businesses and organizations around town. In September, they also partnered with local charity Lawsyn Layne’s Give Back Gang to sell a special drink to raise money for childhood cancer.
Twisters offers Red Bull and Lotus energy drinks in a multitude of flavors and combinations, as well as tried and true coffee staples like caramel macchiatos and white chocolate mochas. Iced, hot, or blended as a frappe, everyone can find something to suit their taste. Tea and smoothies are also available. Twisters also offers a rotation of holiday menus, which Goodman says are very popular.
“Every time we release a new holiday menu, it seems like people really find their favorites,” Goodman said. “And we keep those supplies year-round, so if you have a drink that you really like at the holiday times, you can usually get that same drink anytime.”
There is no word yet on the exact opening date at Western Drug, but until then you can always pull into the little red shack at 22nd and Oklahoma Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
