Persimmon Creek Gifts is a popular long-time retail site at 906 Main St/ in Woodward. This property dates to 1894 with owners Harrison/Whittington/Cunningham. The original structure at this site was built in 1938 and had several owners leading up to the 1940s.
John “Jack” Whipps and his father purchased the store in 1946 and Star Model was created. Following the death of Jack in 1967, his wife Margaret “Mig” Whipps sold the store to new Woodward residents--Ted and Mary Kyle.
“There once were two businesses there that were combined into one business. Model Clothing House and Star Clothing House became Star Model,” said Jamie Kyle Ruble, the daughter of Ted and Mary Kyle.
During ownership by the Kyles, Star Model Men’s Clothing, Inc. was enlarged to include a selection of jeans, an alterations center, and a new casual clothing section. It was named S-M Western. The Kyles owned Star Model for 28 years.
Pat and Orphi Grunewald bought Star Model and converted it to the Persimmon Creek store that they previously had at the The Village mall located at 11th Street and Main.
Orphi Grunewald explained that in the beginning, the store followed a popular “Country” theme and had a wide variety of collectibles.
“After this trend decreased, we expanded the inventory to include home and gift merchandise,” Orphi Gruneweald said. “My favorite part of having the store was the interaction with store customers. I really liked the people.”
Nick and Kassidy Keith bought Persimmon Creek from the Grunewalds in 2010. Kassidy Keith’s mother, Debbie Gentry, helped at the store when available. The Keiths owned the store for eight years.
In addition to home decor and gifts, the Keiths expanded the store to include an adjacent room with children’s clothes, toys, care items, and books. This room on the right side of Persimmon Creek is where Star Model previously had their alterations, jeans, and casual clothes. Both showrooms had registries for wedding gifts, baby gifts, and special occasions.
Laura and Paul Cornett moved to Woodward 21 years ago due to Paul’s job transfer. They purchased Persimmon Creek from the Keiths in 2018.
“Before this, I did accounting from home alone,” said Laura Cornett. “There are so many good people here (Woodward). I like visiting with the people (in the store) and getting to know their names.”
Surprisingly, the Persimmon Creek retail business did not suffer from the COVID-19 virus. “It never slowed down during COVID and continued to grow,” Cornett said.
Since purchasing Persimmon Creek, Laura has had a special employee, Tammy Smith. “She has been an integral part of our success,” Cornett said.
Cornett has remodeled and painted the store inside and outside since purchasing it in 2018. The original high ceiling’s metal tiles are now visible after the lower ceiling paneling was removed.
The front awning of both Persimmon Creek Gifts and Baby Persimmon have been replaced by the Cornetts. There is even color coordinating of each awning to match each door frame. Persimmon Creek Gifts has tan awning and a tan door frame. Baby Persimmon has black awning and a black door frame. Shoppers may enter the main store entrance and then walk into the baby store through the connecting inside door.
Both retail showrooms have registries available for wedding gifts, baby gifts, and other special events. Cornett will set these up for people to purchase items on the individual wish lists of the honorees.
Persimmon Creek Gifts is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
