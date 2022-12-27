Long-time Woodward residents remember when the storefront at the corner of 8th and Main was home to Brown’s Shoe Fit (and before that Hopkins Shoe Mart).
But when Brown’s opened a new store on Oklahoma Ave., the building reopened as Homestead, a home décor shop. When they bought the space in March 2019, owners Whitney and Trey Long decided to realize Whitney’s dream.
“I’ve always wanted to open a home décor store and decorate,” Long said. “The opportunity just arose and we decided it was probably the right timing, so we just went forward with it.”
After purchasing the space, they put in a lot of hard work tearing out all the shelving, redoing all the flooring and exposing the ceiling to its original glory. They also put in new lighting and painted the interior and exterior. After all this work, the doors opened in July 2019.
“I love being on Main Street,” Long said. “We have some really good neighbors right here, so this block is really up and coming. There’s a lot of new and exciting things.
“We’ve got the Mercantile that opened and then the Hot Pink Daisy. And across the street we’ve got Annalea’s Beauty Studio and they have a little boutique, so I just feel like it is a really good central location.”
Woodward Main Street has been working on promoting downtown businesses and enticing new vendors. Long said, “They are really good at trying to promote local shopping. We have some fun events like the First Fridays that we do during the warmer months. We really have enjoyed being a member of Main Street.”
If you have visited Homestead, you know that Long’s eye for décor is skilled. The shop is always beautifully decorated, which is where another side of her business comes into play. Long also does decorating for people’s homes.
“That’s probably my biggest passion, to decorate for people,” she said. “I’ve done a few projects for some individuals and I’ve went and decorated their houses from anything from one room to an entire house.”
As if these two ventures don’t keep her busy enough, Long also has a husband of 14 years, 13-year-old twins, a 7-year-old and another full-time job. To ease her load and run the store, they employ one full-time and three or four part-time employees.
“It just depends on the time of year,” Long said. “Right now we have some college kids that come back and work, but other than that, usually there’s three part-time and one full-time.”
Homestead is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
If you are interested in Long’s decorator service, you can message her through Homestead’s Facebook page or call the store and the manager can relay the message to Long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.