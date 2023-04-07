January 7th was the grand opening of Harbor Freight Tools’ 31st store in Oklahoma.
It is in the north shopping center at the corner of Oklahoma Avenue and 22nd Street in Woodward.
“This is our very first location in Woodward County, and at 20,400 square feet, one of our largest stores, although smaller than the so-called “big box” stores,” said Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content for Harbor Freight. “We’ve been looking to open a location in Woodward for some time now, but always wait until we find the perfect location that meets out needs, and our customers’ needs: ample parking, good visibility and the right size of space.
“This location makes it so much more convenient for our customers in the Woodward community to shop at Harbor Freight. Previously, they had to travel at least 77 miles to our Elk City location, or 84-86 miles to either our store in Enid or Weatherford.”
Professional contractors and technicians, homeowners, auto mechanics, welders, and hobbyists shop at Harbor Freight stores to purchase tools and equipment. The merchandise is designed by world-class engineers and experts to ensure all the tools and equipment both meet and exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value at an affordable price.
Harbor Freight Tools created 25-30 jobs from area residents. It recognizes that the success of the company is directly relative to the personnel and work setting in which they work day to day. The products they sell cost up to 80% less than competing brands.
“We have invested millions of dollars in our own test labs and factories, so our tools will go toe-to-toe with the top professional brands. And, we sell them for a fraction of the price because we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you (customers). It’s just that simple,” harborfreight.com notes on its website.
In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large retail employers, and top employer based on diversity, women employees, and veteran employees. It has a ‘no hassle’ return policy and 100% satisfaction guarantee for its customers in addition to being a great place for its employees to work. Employees appreciate the good pay, benefits, working conditions, hours, management, and co-workers.
Freight Tools has been America’s “go-to” source for affordable tools since it started in southern California in 1977 as a mail-order company. The company remains owned by Eric Smidt and his family.
The first Harbor Freight store was opened in 1980, and in 2023 it will open its 1400th store. They have 25,000 associates and over 40 million customers by continuing to utilize core values of excellence and continuous improvement to satisfy all their employees and customers.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Woodward and all of Woodward County,” said Charmin Williams, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
Later this year, there will be hundreds of new tools and accessories introduced at the Harbor Freight stores across America.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.