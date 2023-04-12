Brian Cook has found real estate a challenging, successful, and enjoyable career since 2002.
“It’s all about the people and relationships developed,” he said.
Cook has served multiple generations of families as a realtor such as the parents, then their children, and later the parent’s grandchildren. He has even sold one individual house five different times over the years.
In addition to marketing real estate properties for sale and helping potential buyers find what they are looking for, Cook takes pride in his properties. He does roofing, tiling, and repair work on his past and present properties as needed.
Cook’s education and upbringing have impacted his education and career.
“I was born in Buffalo then went to school and graduated from Laverne,” Cook said. “I grew up with a strong work ethic for farming and ranching.”
Cook went to Northwestern Oklahoma State University after high school and graduated with degrees in both math and science education. After two years of teaching sixth grade science and coaching football at Woodward Middle School, Cook entered the career of real estate, which he had some experience with during his college years.
Cook began working with United Country Hickman Realty in 2002. He became a real estate broker in 2005 and launched his own company, Advanced Real Estate Solutions.
Cook merged his company with Bill Wilcoxen, Gary Whitcomb, and Cathy Brown’s Coldwell Bankers real estate franchise in 2010, then purchased it in 2020. This was followed by a two-year contract with Keller Williams Realty/KW Elite franchise.
“And now in 2023, we went back to our roots by becoming an independent brokerage called Advanced Real Estate Advisors at our current location of 1003 Oklahoma Avenue,” Cook said.
This business site was originally Leland Walker’s Woodward Savings and Loan Association/Walker Real Estate before becoming the law offices of Jack Annis, Jack Moore, Mike Mitchel, and Leon Fetzer. The next business at this site was Ken Smith’s The Medicine Shoppe. This was followed by Bank 7.
Cook’s company at this site is now Advanced Real Estate Advisors with three full-time staff and nine real estate agents. Since purchasing the building it has been remodeled and enlarged.
“Supply and demand control our market,” Cook said. “Once there were only 17 properties on the market, so we (realtors) went door-to-door to buy houses for us to market and sell.
“We exist to provide real estate advice, assistance, and resources for our local community through personal, relationship-driven interactions before, during, and after the transaction. There is no real estate transaction too big or too small for Advanced Real Estate Advisors.”
For tips on the purchase and sale of real estate properties, the weekly Brian and Kindra radio show on FM 107.3 is available on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.