By Elise Solloway
Area Correspondent
Visitors gathered at the Sod House Museum in Aline on Saturday for the dedication of a new sculpture donated to the museum.
The sculpture was made by Burneta Venosdel from Tahlequah. It is a 19” tall bronze sculpture of Marshal McCully, the original builder, owner, and resident of the Sod House built in 1894.
The sod house is a registered Oklahoma Historical Society Home in existence in Northwest Oklahoma for 127 years. The sod house is now enclosed within the museum building to help preserve it and display it safely for generations of visitors to see.
“Since 1963, it has been the privilege of the Oklahoma Historical Society to preserve this sod house and use it as a way to educate our visitors about farm life in Oklahoma at the turn of the 20th Century,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society in his letter to Sod House Museum.
“On September 16, 1893, Marshal McCulley, made the Cherokee Strip Land Run and eventually settled near Aline. Before building the sod house, he lived in a hollowed out dugout,” Thompson said. “He used a team and an 18” plow to carve up the buffalo grass, so he could create sod bricks.”
Special guests in attendance at this event included the following: Museum Director- Renee Trindle, Sculptor- Burneta Venosdel, President of the Oklahoma Historical Foundation-Dr. Deena Fisher, State Rep.- Carl Newton, and State Sen.- Roland Pederson.
The Sod House Friends Association has helped museum since 2008. It was started by Martha Ray who was once the museum the site director. They provide supplies, repairs, programs, events, and exhibits for the museum.
Ray organized volunteers to meet and make quilts to sell as a museum fundraiser. So far, they have completed 12 quilts, which raised $11,761.00 for the museum.
The Sod House Friends Association has received many donations utilized to complete an ongoing list of maintenance needs and updates of the grounds, buildings, signage, exhibit cases, and farm machinery. Volunteers will also help with the future Pioneer Living History Days for 250-300 students and the Christmas Open House.
The Sod House Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays.
It is located at 4628 State Highway 8 in Aline. For more information you may go to the museum site- www.okhistory.org/sodhouse.
