Have you been feeling overwhelmed by all that is involved in planning your wedding, prom or Quinceanera?
According to expert wedding and event planner, Woodward Conference Center Director Darci Miller, a wedding show is an effective and fun way for brides and grooms to check off many wedding to-dos in one place. But it can also be just as fun and helpful for those who are planning their prom or their Quinceanera.
And this year, while enjoying the show, everyone can come enjoy Brunch on the Bridal Fair.
“We decided to start our bridal event two years ago because we knew that it was a great way for brides in Northwest Oklahoma to have a chance to make personal connections with vendors across every category,” Miller said. “What’s even better is that they can do that, have some fun with their family and friends, enjoy a great brunch catered by a group of our best wedding caterers from all over Northwest Oklahoma while sampling their food and making contacts who are nearby and all without having to go to Oklahoma City or Tulsa.”
The Third annual Wedding Expo and Bridal Fair is slated for Sunday, March 6, at the Woodward Conference Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event will end at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Woodward Conference Center and Woodward Tourism.
Get there on time and get your SWAG bag.
Tickets at the door are $5. To purchase advanced tickets, call the Woodward Conference Center at 580-256-9990.
According to Miller, the event is a chance to not only highlight the conference center, a leading wedding event venue in Northwest Oklahoma, but it will also shine a light on many of the other local wedding vendors, who often can provide wonderfully specialized care to brides.
“We enjoy the amazing chance to be the gathering place where we get to highlight the many beautiful wedding venues all around Woodward and Northwest Oklahoma and showcase the many full-service vendors available here,” Miller said. “We are a premier event venue for this part of the state, but we also have a vested interest in the success of every retail business and venue our beloved city has to offer. We believe that supporting one another is essential and that we are stronger when working together. This event will showcase just that.”
According to Wedding and Event Planner Molly Ogden, there will be 25 swag (gift) bags for the first 25 brides through the door.
“There will be a drawing for a grand prize giveaway, which includes up to 50 percent off your wedding package, not to exceed $2,000 off any wedding package,” Ogden said. “We are doing the very popular non-alcoholic mimosas and our wedding vendors who are participating will be doing their own giveaways and specials at their booths.”
Vendors include Once Upon a Time Events, K2H Photography, RYSE Academy, Gusto’s of Shattuck, Renewal by Anderson, Scissortails, Boards and Bites, Cooper’s Barbecue, Hughes Photography, JN’s Entertainment, Pink Orchid, Sweet Surprises, Persimmon Creek, Kaptured Photo Booth, Everett Blake Society, Arbonne and The Day Spa.
