Woodward’s basketball teams celebrated homecoming with a pair of victories over Blackwell Friday night.
Madison Gartrell’s three-pointer with 1:10 left in the game lifted the Boomers to a 41-40 win over the Blackwell girls.
In the boys game, the Boomers broke open a close contest late in the fourth period to win 69-53.
The girls game went back and forth with the Boomers edging out a 24-22 halftime advantage only to see Blackwell go up 32-29 after three periods.
In the fourth quarter, the Boomers regained the lead 38-37 on a Thessaly Pfeifer bucket, but Blackwell got a three-point play from Paige Scott, who finished with 19 points, to lead 40-38.
Gartrell then put the Boomers ahead and her trey proved to be the final points of the game.
Blackwell had a shot to win at the buzzer but missed.
The girls evened their season record at 9-9.
Makale Floyd had a big game for the Boomers with 14 points and Pfeifer added 10.
In the boys game, Blackwell led 25-20 at halftime and kept the advantage until the Boomers put together a big run late in the third period to go ahead 47-41.
The Maroons got within one in fourth period but the Boomers again dominated the final minutes and pulled away.
Balanced scoring carried the Boomers. Zach Chavez finished with 18 points to lead four players in double figures. Max Cheap scored 13 points, Coltyn Semmel 12 and Rylan Cope 10.
Woodward’s boys are 11-7.
The Boomers are on the road next Tuesday against Anadarko and it will be the only game of the week.
*****
Scores of interest
Girls
Alva 58, Riverside 35; Anadarko 66, Elk City 22; Cheyenne 43, Arapaho-Butler 31; Arnett 82, Buffalo 51; Boise City 50, Hardesty-Yarbrough 34; Hydro-Eakly 61, Calumet 50; Cherokee 61, Canton 19; Cache 59, Clinton 49; Chisholm 64, Cashion 34; Erick 50, Sharon-Mutual 4; Freedom 45, Taloga 10; Merritt 55, Hammon 38; Seiling 56, Hinton 27; Laverne 54, Turpin 43; Lomega 83, Timberlake 28; Lookeba-Sickles 73, Mountain View 13; Sayre 46, Navajo 27; Weatherford 74, Bethany 35.
Boys
Arapaho-Butler 60, Cheyenne 46; Buffalo 62, Arnett 40; Tyrone 51, Balko 39; Blair 81, Sweetwater 57; Cordell 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 60; Cherokee 65, Canton 52; Canute 67, Granite 27; Cache 49, Clinton 47; Kingfisher 69, Dale 33; Sharon-Mutual 64, Erick 51; Shattuck 76, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42; Freedom 57, Taloga 10; Vici 59, Frontier 31; Geary 43, Dover 36; Hammon 62, Merritt 60; Seiling 67, Hinton 51; Leedey 60, Thomas 48; Lomega 48, Timberlake 29; Waynoka 60, Medford 37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.