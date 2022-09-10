Oklahoma Blood Institute will be in Woodward in September for your next chance to donate blood.
“We are having a big promotion only in Woodward where donors who donate at any of the below listed blood drives get their name in the hat for a chance to win a $500 Walmart gift card,” said Laura Hatchel with the OBI.
Dates and Woodward locations are:
- Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at NWOSU-Woodward
- Friday, September 16th from Noon to 5 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Walmart
- Tuesday, Sept. 20th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on the Bloodmobile at Stock Exchange Bank and also at Woodward Bank 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 29th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Northwestern Electric.
- Friday, Sept. 30th from noon to 6 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Walmart and also in the Pioneer Room from noon to 6 p.m.
Outlying locations are:
- Friday, Sept. 23rd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Freedom High School.
- Saturday, Sept. 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Party at the Sand in Waynoka.
- Monday, Sept. 26th from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at the Harper County Hospital in Buffalo.
- Tuesday, Sept. 27th from noon to 6 p.m. on the Bloodmobile at Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck.
“Anyone who donates at one of these drives is eligible for the chance to win the gift card. Every donation helps us to save 3 lives so donating is so important and our Woodward donors are very loyal. We are doing this give-away as a way to say thank you,” Hatchel said.
Donating helps donors as well. At each donation, you receive a mini health screening, including checks of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
