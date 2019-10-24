Two blood drives are scheduled next Tuesday in Woodward.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have drives at the Stock Exchange Bank from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Stride Bank from noon to 2 p.m.
Donors will receive their choice of a free “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring the profile of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy or an “OU crimson” t-shirt featuring Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.
Appointments are not required, but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling 877-340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.