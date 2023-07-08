Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Woodward affecting Woodward County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record of this gage site since 1951. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Woodward. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of croplands... pastures... oil wells... and rural roads... extends along the river from the northwestern through the central and southeastern sections of Woodward County. Shallow depths may approach the edge of Woodward. Flooding affects areas near Fort Supply several hours before the crest reaches the Woodward vicinity and points downstream. Cattle and other property should be moved to locations 2 feet higher than nearby river banks to avoid being stranded for hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.3 feet. - Bankfull stage is 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 10.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest is higher to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/23/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&