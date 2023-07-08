Some things in life we just take for granted unless they affect us directly. Youth from Woodward, Ellis, Harper, and Blaine counties may have needs other youth have never experienced.
Jamie Sherman, a Juvenile Justice Specialist from Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA), does informal supervision and court supervision for these regional teenage boys and girls, aged 14-18. The youth also need help when they make mistakes and are being monitored, need to do community service, will appear in court, or are seeking employment. Some have a very limited wardrobe which can be embarrassing, lower their self-esteem, and limit their successes in the betterment of their lives.
To have success as teens and later as adults, the area youth on the roster of OJA, need professional-style clothing and shoes rather than just t-shirts, jeans, and tennis shoes. These nicer shoes and clothes are even beneficial for school concerts, banquets, awards assemblies, and proms the youth attend, Sherman explained.
“One of the things we’ve noticed is it’s getting harder and harder for families to make a living. When it comes down to clothing, sometimes it’s what we call ‘just the bare necessities’.”
“School clothing, dressier clothing, and professional clothing are not high up on the priority list. We want to focus on formal clothing to wear to court and have professional appearances, and clothes to wear for job interviews,” said Sherman.
“I know in working with young people, something about getting a job and having that independence that can make all the difference in the world. I see youth that get so much confidence, esteem is increased—something about going and working and having all that money earned. There’s just nothing like it.”
“Ultimately our goal is to help educate the youth and teach them how to be young professionals and to make their own money,” said Sherman.
The Best Foot Forward program is seeking the following list of items for the Wardrobe Closet: shirts, slacks, button down shirts, Polo tops, cardigans, dresses, loafers, low heels, other flats such as sandals, closed toe shoes, etc.
This program is also accepting cash donations that can help find the exact size and style of formal attire needed for these youth.
For instructions on making donations of clothes and shoes or cash, please call (580)331-7265 to get specific instructions of when and where to drop off these items to benefit northwest Oklahoma youth from four counties. Shoes and clothing for the youth are needed by August 1, then ongoing, thereafter. All donations will be greatly appreciated.
Best Foot Forward examples of worn out old shoes and of new shoes needed for NW Oklahoma youth. Professional clothing is also needed for area youth. See the list above.
