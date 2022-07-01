Starcreek Astronomical Society members will once again host viewings at the University of Central Oklahoma Selman Living Laboratory site west of Alabaster Caverns Saturday nights after the 4th of July, said Bobette Doerrie, a starcreek member.
Viewings will be on July 9, 16, 23, 30, weather permitting. Members bring their own telescopes for the public to look through, and there are telescopes on site for the public to learn to use, as well as a telescope in the dome manned by a Starcreek volunteer.
If a visitor has a telescope they would like help with, please bring it by 8:30 p.m. so there will be time to examine it and give individual attention.
Viewings begin after sunset, usually around 9:30 p.m., and continue until about 11:30 p.m. The events, called “star parties”, are come and go and free of charge. Sturdy shoes are recommended and evenings may be cool, so a light jacket can help with comfort. A small flashlight with taillight tape to make it red is recommended, because white light temporarily ruins night vision and reduces enjoyment at a star party.
To reach the Selman Living Laboratory site, drive north of Alabaster Caverns one mile to EW 21, drive west, and in 6.5 miles, at the end of a short section of blacktop on the caliche road, turn north. In the dark, there will be a small red blinking light at the turn. Please park in the graveled parking lot by the flag poles and white fences, facing away from the gates to preserve night vision.
Cell phones and small cameras can take pictures through the eyepiece, so bring them, but please turn off the flash, Doerrie said.
For additional information, please contact Bobette Doerrie at 806-202-2967 or Mark Hallinger at 580- 478 -7615.
