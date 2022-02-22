The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum will hold its annual Ask The Archaeologist Day on Saturday, March 5.
The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with Dr. Leland Bement analyzing and discussing any objects participants bring to the museum. He will discuss their age, use or historical value.
Bement works with several universities including OU and OSU, covering anthropology, plant and soil sciences and is a research associate at the museum of Texas Tech University.
Bement has been working in the field for several decades and was directly involved in the discovery and study of the Cooper Bison kill, a 10,000-year-old Folsom Bison kill on the Southern Plains, according to the Oklahoma Archeological Survey.
Museum Director Robin Hohweiler said he believes in the importance of the event and encourages everyone to bring in their artifacts for study.
“We’re really thrilled to have Dr. Bement back with us this year,” Hohweiler said. “We had to cancel last year due to COVID concerns so we’re anxious to start again. I hope everyone with an artifact or treasured object will bring it in for Lee to look over and give you his honest opinion.
“This is an informative and entertaining event and we hope everyone in Northwest Oklahoma will take advantage.”
The family-friendly, free event is open to anyone. Hohweiler encourages people to come in even it is just to see with other objects are brought in.
For more information contact the museum at 256-6136.
