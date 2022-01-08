American Idol star and recording artist Clark Beckham will headline a concert at the Woodward Arts Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Also performing that evening will be local artist Bobbi Holliday.
Beckham earned national attention with his performances on American Idol Season 14 where he was the runner-up.
He described the experience as, "loving every moment of it, the community of the other contests was so wonderful. You gain lifelong friends that understand the experience like no other.
"I am very competitive but was also excited when my best friend won."
Beckham said he is inspired by artists like John Meyer, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder.
“John Meyer’s quality of music is so great and it doesn’t fit into a box, he just did it," Beckham said.
Growing up in a musical family, at age six Beckham was in a Gospel Trio with his mother and father. From there he was in choir and theatre. At 16 he took vocal lessons from Brett Manning, the founder of the DVD program Singing Success. In college, he played with a well practiced band and competed in Battle of the Bands.
“While on stage still after performing, everyone cheering, enjoying our music and that feeling of accomplishment was the feeling I was hooked on," Beckham said. "That defining moment is when I decided this is what I want to do for a career.”
Since American Idol, Beckham has been busy as an independent artist, His EP "Year One" came out in 2018 and he is promoting his album "Light Year" released in 2020.
The title, he said, comes from “representing monumental progression in his career, to push him much further forward than he has been.”
Beckham's favorite part of touring is “meeting the fans all over the country. Last tour was a bit more difficult to do with the circumstances but traveling and seeing the beautiful country was great too.”
Beckham also performs unique, intimate House Concerts where he goes to the home of a fan and performs for small groups. The idea came from his manager.
“It’s a blast," he said. "I love coming to fan’s homes with minimal gear, performing and in between sets enjoy close living room talk, jokes, stories. It’s just a completely different dynamic than the banter I do on stage.”
While a native of the Nashville area, Beckham has a family connection to Woodward. His mother, Terri Clark-Beckham, is a Woodward High School graduate.
The upcoming concert will be Beckham's second appearance at the Woodward Arts Theatre and the historic facility is one he enjoys.
"It's classy, feels regal," he said. The theatre is my favorite place to perform in and is looking forward to singing for Woodward again!”
For ticket information call 50-256-7120 or go to woodwardartstheatre.org. Tickets are also available at the door.
