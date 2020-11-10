By Elise Solloway
Area Correspondent
Excitement is in the air for the annual Holiday Express Arts and Craft Show.
It will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodward County Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the public.
There will be 32 booths displaying a wide variety of homemade arts and craft items for sale. Three of the booths will display art from Woodward Middle School and Woodward High School students plus Mooreland Public School students.
The Holiday Express Arts and Craft Show was started in 1979 by the Woodward Artisans League. There has only been one year (2019) the League was unable to host the annual event at the Woodward County Fairgrounds. In addition to the booths of arts and crafts for sale, there is a bake sale sponsored by the Masonic Lodge. The concession stand menu includes chicken and noodles, brisket, chili, and baked potatoes, in addition to beverages.
Proceeds from this event provide prize money for winners of the annual Woodward Youth Art Show, the Paul Laune Youth Art Show each March at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum, and to the art departments of Woodward Middle School, Woodward High School, Mooreland Public Schools, and Woodward Christian Academy.
Patty McGuire has been participating in the Woodward Artisans League for about 35 years. She and her two nieces work throughout the year making a variety of homemade items to sell at their Holiday Express booth.
“We make curling iron holders, potholders, towels, microwave bowl covers, baby blankets, and other baby items,” McGuire said.
Kim Kirkley has been a member of the Artisans League and participated in the Holiday Express Arts and Craft Show since high school. Her specialty is making and painting wooden crafts and wooden Christmas tree ornaments.
“My favorite part is the money we raise is for kids in the art programs of area schools,” Kirkley said.
Sherry Liston has been a member of the Woodward Artisans League since 2001. “I love to see all of the one-of-a kind crafts at the Holiday Express,” she said.
The Woodward Artisans League was started in Woodward in 1982. Its members are area men and women that enjoy woodworking, a variety of arts and crafts, seasonal decor, and more. The members meet at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m., from January to June.
There are no meetings in July and August. Due to Labor Day, the September meeting is the 2nd Monday of the month. Each meeting includes a craft that attendees may make while in attendance.
Membership in the Woodward Artisans League is open to any adult that enjoys a variety of arts and crafts. There is an annual membership fee of $35. Fliers about the league will be available at the Holiday Express Arts and Crafts Show.
For more information about the league you may contact Liston at (580) 254-9876.
