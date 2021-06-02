Woodward's Art Walk is scheduled for Friday, June 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., primarily between 8th and 9th Streets extending a bit in either direction to the galleries/studios of Larry Hill and Susan Frech Sims, said Laurie Steenbergen, director of the Woodward Arts Theatre.
The Art Walk includes an array of artists specializing in a range of mediums including textiles and ceramics. Also, there will be a display of a working artist at the potter's wheel and spinning, and children's activities are also planned.
In addition to games, there will be drawings for arts camp scholarships, season tickets to the arts theatre and various artworks.
Music will play from the arts theatre, in front of city hall, across from Larry Hill Studios and in Centennial Park.
Musicians include bassist Richard Sharp, known for his performances with Byron Berline. Sharp has shared the stage with Hank Thompson, Texas Playboys, Chris Hillman, Vince Gill, Alan Munde, John Anderson, Boxcar Willie and Wanda Jackson, among others. Sharp has also toured with Harlow Wilcox, recording on his Grammy nominated album "Groovy Grubworm."
Sharp will be bringing his Cowboy Swing duo with Jim Garling on guitar.
Also part of the event will be classical artists, variety artists and even rock acts like Trench Monkey. Dakota Davis is also scheduled to perform and there is a time for people who want to participate in open-mic opportunities.
Artists are still being accepted but need to contact Larry Hill or the Woodward Arts Theatre to get a place and reserve tables and chairs. Participation is free to artists and attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.