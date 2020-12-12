COVID-19 is not “fake news” in Woodward County or anywhere else in this world during 2020. It is a reality affecting millions of young and old alike.
Not everyone can figure out where they were exposed to this international pandemic. They may not even have any known family members or co-workers that have symptoms or confirmation of COVID-19.
Mooreland resident Scott Taylor was a 40-year-old truck driver, husband, and father in good health -- until contracting the COVID virus in late-October.
“Scott has since spent his 41st birthday and Thanksgiving in the hospital alone. His family wants him healthy and home,” said Bridgette Taylor, Scott’s sister-in-law. “The first symptom Scott had was just a sore throat. The second day he had a fever and chills. Then by the 10th day he couldn’t even walk 10 feet without being out of breath.”
Scott Taylor decided he had to get himself to the ER at Integris Bass Hospital in Enid, the nearest medical facility to him on his truck-driving route. After testing positive to COVID-19 and double pneumonia in the ER, he was moved to ICU and remained there for several weeks.
“They gave his wife, Leslie, the option of moving him to a smaller hospital where he could maybe get more individualized care,” said Bridgette Taylor. “This past Friday, on December 4, they were able to transfer Scott to the Shattuck hospital.”
At one-point Taylor’s condition merited the need for an acute care facility. “Right before he was to be moved to one in Arkansas, it filled up with no more openings,” Bridgette Taylor said. “So, to this date, Scott remains in Shattuck’s hospital.”
No two people testing positive for COVID-19 have the same symptoms, the same sequence of symptoms, need the same medications, react in the same way to medications, have the same recovery duration, or have the same long-term complications. COVID affects everyone differently.
Typically, the older a person is and the more pre-existing health problems a person has upon contracting COVID-19, the more complications they can experience. This may result in longer hospital stays and more long-term health problems. At-risk patients may even die from the COVID virus.
Scott Taylor does not fit this formula. He was in good health and had no pre-existing health problems. Then out of nowhere, he was struck by COVID-19 while on the road with his job.
“They just re-tested Scott to see if he still has COVID,” Bridgette Taylor said. “If he does not, he can be moved to a different room (in Shattuck) where he can have a visitor. We are desperately hoping for a negative reading.
While in the hospital Scott Taylor had received many doses of steroids and a dose of Remdesivir to help with the severe respiratory complications of COVID. For a few weeks he was also treated for high blood sugar which he had never dealt with prior to catching COVID. Currently Scott’s blood sugar level is back to normal and no more insulin is needed.
“During his hospitalization, Scott Taylor received two dosages of a USDA-approved convalescent plasma,” Bridgette Taylor said. “This is really incredible because they said President Trump only received one dose. So, we feel fortunate that Scott was able to receive the two doses of plasma.”
A new treatment that hospitals are using is positioning COVID patients on their stomachs a part of each day. Taylor is positioned on his stomach for four hours daily.
“The reason they put them on their belly is that it allows the oxygen to easily get to the lungs faster,” Bridgette Taylor said. “If they’re lying on their back, the weight of the body pushes on the lungs (making it difficult to breathe).
“By the grace of God, they’ve never had to put Scott on a respirator or trach or anything like that. We have no doubt that he will come home - - in God’s timing.”
Scott's wife Leslie is a stay-at-home-mother for their three children-- Maci-age 14, Katie-age 9, and Chip-age 3. They have been able to stay in touch with each other via modern technology such as cell phones and FaceTime.
The Taylor family is experiencing a variety of emotions due to Scott’s hospitalization. These include fear, anxiety, guilt, loneliness, sadness, and at times desperation. The ongoing financial worries for the family stems from them having zero income since November and possibly weeks to months more of zero income while Scott continues his recovery.
“Scott is the sole provider of his family,” Bridgette Taylor said “It is hard for him to be away from his family but more than that it is hard to watch your family struggle and not be able to provide for them.”
Everyone can make a difference in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by practicing social distancing in addition to disinfecting your hands and everything you touch such as doorknobs, clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, car, etc. Isolation after exposure is also crucial in the fight against the COVID virus.
“People just need to be smart and wear a mask,” said Bridgette Taylor. “If you’re not worried for yourself, do it for others.”
Bridgette Taylor highly recommends that people take this virus seriously and avoid what has happened to members of her family, her husband’s family, and several friends who have all suffered from COVID-19. Everyone should respond immediately to the very first symptom of COVID and not wait too long like Scott did.
“Take it (COVID) seriously and don’t wait,” said Bridgette Taylor. “It doesn’t matter your age or your health. Don’t try to tough it out. Take it seriously.”
Bridgette Taylor is selling $5 bracelets that say--Team Scott #beatcovid# to help lighten the financial burden of Scott’s medical bills and his inability to work. To order a bracelet you may call Bridgette at (580) 699-1049.
To send a card of encouragement to Scott Taylor and/or to make a cash donation for his medical/living expenses, you may mail them to P.O. Box 462 Mooreland, OK 73852.
There is also a Pay Pal Account: https://paypal.me/childtherapist1?locale.x=en_US for making donations to Scott’s family. The account is in Leslie Ann Taylor’s name.
