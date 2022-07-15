The Woodward Arts & Theatre Council is accepting applications for 2022 Summer Youth Arts Camp. The deadline to apply is July 21. The camp is set July 25-29.
Camp for younger ages will be 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and the older students might have some optional late times as bigger projects in visual arts and film are worked on by the students.
Camp tuition is $125 but partial and full scholarships are available so all students who want to immerse themselves in the arts for a week work hard and follow the rules are encouraged to apply.
According to Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen, “Our Explorer camp is for ages 8-13 and is a unique way of introducing youth to fun and interactive arts experiences. It is inter-disciplinary and offers students an opportunity to try their hand at all types of arts.
“Additionally, for those older students who have a desire to heighten their skills and/or expand their expertise in either the performing or visual arts, there are specialized tracks.”
The theme is,“It’s All Greek To Me.” This gives students a focus on Ancient Greece and projects range from urns and frescoes to making a pan pipe. The theme provides a framework for some solid arts education, Steenbergen said.
“When we did “Into the Blue,” the kids learned about blues music, blue periods of major artists like Picasso and then even the history of blue pigment from the beginning to current trends in new hues developed with science. So, lots of art skills, art terminology and even art history but in a fun environment that is age appropriate,” Steenbergen said.
She added, “We have some new teachers and projects and I think this will be one of the best teams that we have ever had. The oldest group of performing arts students will be making a movie and partnering with the High Plains Vo-Tech.
“WATC tries to alternate a movie every other year at least with old fashioned stage skills and other performing arts. However, there are acting and other performance skills taught every year.”
An outdoor instrument build is also included in the excitement this year. “In an effort to show scale and sound as well as hear it, instrument builds are extremely eye-opening for youngsters and something that is incorporated as often as possible. One year students made native American flutes and learned songs on them. This year’s pan pipe project stays in the “Ancient Greece” vernacular but still teaches many similar concepts,” she said.
If you have additional questions, call 580-256-7120. Applications are available online at woodwardartstheatre.org and at the Woodward Public Library.
