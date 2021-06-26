Vici High School graduate Madalyn Moss is this year’s recipient of the 2021 4-year, $6,000 overall scholarship award from the American Petroleum Institute (API) Woodward Chapter Scholarship Fund.
Moss plans to major in Music Education at NWOSU in Alva, according to the press release.
“Thank you so much for the scholarship,” Moss commented on receiving the scholarship. “It means a lot to my family and I.”
In addition to financial need, the scholarship selection criteria was based on GPA, community and organization service and more.
“Madalyn was involved in various organizations through her school and community,” said Lyndy Affeld, Woodward API President and Flogistix Oklahoma regional account manager.
Moss has served in student council and been part of the Business Professionals of America, as well as serving as a teachers and counselors aide and basketball videographer.
“What is most impressive about Madalyn Moss is her intelligence and integrity,”said Audrea Halderman, counselor of Vici Public Schools. “Madalyn’s academic record is exemplary. She not only maintained her high grades and studies here at Vici with an excellent GPA, but for the last few years has taken the initiative to take college classes as well.”
Halderman said Moss is very musically talented as well and has lent her time to volunteer this talent for community events; such as Veteran’s assembly, ballgames, and Christmas events.
“In addition, she completes service hours in many of her different organizations,” Halderman said. “Such volunteer opportunities include blood drives, fire relief, Christmas projects, mentorships, and visiting the elderly.”
Woodward API Scholarships are solicited to student applications thru area county high school counselors early each year.
According to Affeld, there are 14 school counselors in the area who work with her to help students apply for the substantial scholarship opportunity.
