The 46th annual Tangier All-school Reunion is Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24th at the Woodward Senior Center.
Visiting time begins on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with finger food. Doors open Sunday at 10 a.m. with a basket dinner at 12:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 2:30 p.m. with visiting all day. During this event, former students, teachers and anyone else with ties to the old school are encouraged to come visit and share favorite stories.
The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum has a book called Tangier History 1889-1961 by Evelyn Fritzler. An interesting bit of information in the book talks about a special guest to the area.
“President Dwight D. Eisenhower made a stop at the Woodward Air Base on January 14th 1957, in his tour over the country during the drought of the 1950’s. He left the base with multiple people from the Woodward area and went a mile north, a mile west and then south to make the stop at Carl Peoples’ farm to look at the wheat crop. About a week after his visit, a good rain came to the area and the wheat later turned out to be the best in eight years. People took some photos of the wheat before harvest and sent one to the President, who replied that the picture had made his day.”
In the early 1950’s, the school kitchen received extra cooking facilities and new tables. In ‘53, a new separate building containing the new home economics and the shop rooms were added to the school facilities. In ‘55, the housing accommodation for the superintendent was remodeled. A new living room and kitchen were added and a lot of painting.
The last graduating class in the high school was in 1957 and elementary in 1961. Carl Peoples was also on the Tangier School Board when it closed. The district was divided three ways: Fargo, Fort Supply and Woodward. The main reason was just not enough children to keep the school operating.
Class of ‘57 consisted of Elwyn Boyle, Elmer Semmel, Regena Schneider, Norma Semmel, Jack Harper, Charlene Rieth, John Engleman, Donald Prophet, Eugene Lochman, and Larry Hedrick. Hedrick went to Tangier his last year, but moved to Conway Springs, Kan. within the last few weeks of school and graduated with the senior class there. The youngest class that did attend Tangier, were the first graders in 1960-1961 and were Linda Lochman, Brenda Lochman, Carrie Sue Phillips, Barney Laird and Wesley Crain.
The museum also had some additional information about Tangier and the school. An article was written by Mrs. Sam Stricker in the Woodward newspaper, however the date printed is unknown. It explains that the present brick schoolhouse was built because of consolidation of small schools. When consolidation began, the children were brought to school by Kid Wagons pulled by horses.
“The wagon had a box built on it with canvas cover. An opening was cut in it which was used as windows. This opening was covered with rat wire to the kids’ arms and heads inside. Beulah Render, better known as ‘Boots’, drove one of these wagons to Tangier school every morning in the early 1920’s. They used an old barn or shed northwest of the school house. The horses were kept there during the school day and in the evening ‘Boots’ would hitch them up and deliver the kids to their homes,” Stricker said in the article.
For more information about the event, contact Sharon Meier at (580) 698-2549. To learn more about our local history visit the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
