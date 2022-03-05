By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
AllianceHealth Woodward has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“We are honored and proud to have received this recognition from the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Every day our providers and staff work hard to ensure we provide excellent care and being recognized as one of the 100 best Rural and Community hospitals is a testament to their hard work,” stated Todd Williams, AllianceHealth Woodward CFO/Interim CEO.
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
AllianceHealth Woodward is a Joint Commission Accredited facility offering Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, OB/GYN, Medical/Surgical Unit, General Surgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Urology, Cardiology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Wound Care, Physical/Occupational/Speech Therapy, Radiology, Respiratory Therapy, Ophthalmology, Sleep Lab and Laboratory services. The hospital is both both Acute Stroke Ready and Chest Pain Ready.
Director of Marketing and Outreach, Doug Ross noted, “We are not notified that we were recognized, instead it is listed in a health publication called Becker's Hospital Review. This is the second time we have received this award in the last 5 years.”
The full list by state can be found at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/rankings-and-ratings/100-top-rural-and-community-hospitals-by-state.html.
