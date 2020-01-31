Along with hiking trails, picnic areas, RV and camping sites, as well as group shelters and more, Alabaster Caverns State Park is offering some new things to visitors and area schools and groups.
Park Naturalist and Historical Interpreter Nicole Denham wears the new mascot costume for Alabaster Caverns new bat ambassador, Luna.
“Another new thing that we have offered at our park is was called Mission Exploration Backpack,” Denham explained. “In those backpacks is about $146 worth of equipment that you or kids can come and check out at the park office. And you take that around the park and kind of explore different things.”
Included in the backpacks are binoculars, microscope, compass, nature guides and more.
“You can go and check out different animals, different animal tracks,” Denham said.
She added that you can also find information about flora and fauna that are special directly to Alabaster Caverns, in addition to birds, mammals and snakes that you may find there.
Denham visited the Senior Circle at AllianceHealth Woodward on Friday. She shared slides about the park’s traveling exhibit. The exhibit is free for demonstrations at schools, church groups, libraries and more, traveling as far as Tulsa. “Ecolocation grotto”
“Since its inception, we have seen almost 16,000 visitors come through and we've traveled almost 6,500 miles,” Denham said. “We will have live bat specimens in that trailer with us. And then we have all kinds of displays throughout the trailer. Some of them are fossils, some are bones, different equipment that we use for research is on display.”
Some of Alabaster Caverns State Park’s upcoming programs and activities are:
Feb. - Heart Smart Trail Hike
March - Kaleidoscope Tours, with a black light flashlight exploring the fluorescents in the cave
April - 7th Annual Bat Wing-Ding and wild caving and cave camping begin
May - Lost and Found Tour, caving through the century, in honor of Floyd Collins
June - National Cave & Karst Day on the 6th
July - Selman Bat Flights, registration only event through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
Aug. - Alabaster Skies astronomy event on the 22nd
Sept. - 7th Annual Labor Day Birthday Bash, Alabaster Caverns became a state park on September 1, 1956
Oct. - National Bat Week on the last week of the month
Nov. - Veterans Day event
Dec. - Santa days for the family
Reservations for group tours are required at least two weeks in advance.
Alabaster Caverns is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week with daily guided tours from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. For more information call the park at 580-621-3381.
