If you have an AirMedCare Network (AMCN) membership you are invited to participate in the first Woodward AMCN Member Appreciation Day.
To celebrate its members, AMCN and the Air Evac Lifeteam are gathering Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. for some family-friendly fun.
According to AMCN Membership Sales Manager Christy Lovelace, members will have the opportunity to meet the local flight crew and membership team during the event, which will also feature refreshments and family-friendly activities.
“We’re hoping for a great turnout,” Lovelace said.
For those that don’t have a membership, the event is a great opportunity to stop by and ask any questions you may have about the program, Lovelace said. She will have a table set up to provide information about the program as folks tour the facility and enjoy finger foods.
Visitors can tour the base to see how things work and check out the helicopter.
The event will take place at the Air Evac Lifeteam 70 Base, 1620 Santa Fe St. in Woodward.
