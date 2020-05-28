Woodward Animal Hospital’s newest veterinarian is a Woodward native and daughter of Dr. Marvin Reidlinger. Haley Reidlinger Palacio has known she wanted to be a veterinarian for as long as she can remember.
Growing up a veterinarian’s daughter, some of Palacio’s favorite memories are helping her dad deliver puppies on emergency. She said she wanted to be a part of the best profession on earth.
“Having grown up in this town I am so excited to be home,” Palacio said. “I am also grateful that I can finally give back to the community that has given me so much.”
Palacio just finished up at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine with an undergraduate degree in zoology.
“I have been very blessed with some pretty cool clinical experiences,” Palacio said. “Between my first and second year of veterinary school, I studied abroad and worked with veterinarians in different game reserves, including Kruger Park in South Africa.”
While on that study abroad trip, Palacio worked in underprivileged areas of South Africa providing basic veterinary care for pets that would otherwise not be able to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, etc…
“My fourth year, which is clinical rotation year, also led me to some amazing places. I was blessed to get to work with board certified surgeons in a surgical/emergency center in San Antonio and spent time working at the teaching hospital in various departments at OSU-VTH," Palacio said.
If that wasn’t enough, Palacio said her most memorable experience was several weeks spent with five classmates in India. They saw up to 50 patients a day in a teaching hospital then went to a few satellite locations getting experience.
“From learning how to get a history on an animal from a person who didn’t speak a word of English to balancing an immense case load,” Palacio said. “I not only learned medicine but I also got to grow as a person.”
Some of the experiences Palacio enjoyed were:
• Ultrasounding sheep to diagnose pregnancy in a sheep farm in the mountains
• Palpating a water buffalo
• Providing chicken food to a primitive village near the tiger reserve
• Vaccinating a native species of buffalo for a mountain village
Palacio has plans for the future including following her passion for surgery.
“To practice top quality medicine and surgery with compassion and integrity in a way that best serves my patients and their caregivers,” Palacio shared as her mission. “I have pursued any opportunity to get as much experience and knowledge in surgery and have every intention of continuing my education to bring the best possible surgical skills I can to this community.”
