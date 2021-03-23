Sponsors are needed for the Woodward After Prom Party.
“The After Prom committee met yesterday to go over plans for this year's big event,” Project AWARE Community Manager Amy Whitewater said. “All donations are greatly appreciated and are used to support a good cause. No donation is too small.”
In addition to several levels of sponsorship is available, other items are needed. Food and drinks, various prizes, gift certificates and vault gifts of $50 or more are gladly accepted, according to Whitewater.
“We feed approximately 400 students at After Prom, so we are ALWAYS in need of donated food and drink items,” Whitewater said. “
The purpose of the event is to help keep students safe and alcohol/drug-free on prom night.
Individual or business sponsors who donate cash in varying amounts will have their name printed on the back of the shirt.
The deadline for submitting donations and to be included on the t-shirts is April 1st.
“Kids earn Boomer Bucks all night by playing games and participating in various activities,” Whitewater explained. “They use the bucks to purchase small items and prizes from the store. Any prize is helpful; t-shirts, mugs, dorm room/college items, gift certificates for food, fuel, services, etc. are always popular.”
According to Whitewater, vault items are big prizes worth more than $50. Every junior and senior gets to select an item from the vault.
Woodward's prom is on April 17 and the After Prom Party is midnight to 5 a.m. on April 18.
“This is the 28th consecutive year for After Prom,” Whitewater said. “This event is 100 percent parent/community-sponsored, and we rely on the generosity of the community to keep it going.”
Mail donations to Operation After Prom, 3712 Twisted Oak Lane, Woodward OK 73801.
For more information, call Whitewater at 580-254-1591 or email lozimmerman@woodwardps.net or slcovalt@woodwardps.net.
