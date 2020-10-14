ABATE NW 69 is continuing the tradition of Larry and Patsy Thomas from Cleo Springs with a Giving Children Hope Poker Run and Toy Drive on Saturday.
The event will start and end at the Moose Lodge (3702 First Street) in Woodward. Registration starts at noon and wheels up at 1 p.m. All vehicles, 2 or 4 wheels, are welcome.
Entry fee is $15 with a toy or $25 without a toy. High hand will win $200 and low hand $100.
Organizers said the toy drive was originally started by Larry and Patsy Thomas, who are both deceased.
Kirstie Pool with ABATE said “They put their heart and soul into this toy drive to ensure that there were toys for children from Cleo Springs to Shattuck and the towns in between.”
ABATE has boxes set up to collect toys at several locations including:
Woodward - Atwoods, Bank7, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Tractor Supply and Wilson’s Restaurant.
Shattuck - Sonic Drive-in and Venture Foods.
“We wanted this year to honor Larry and Patsy Thomas by continuing their toy run and to also get the word out for help with donations and/or toys this year,” Pool said. “With COVID and the slow oilfield affecting all of us in Northwest Oklahoma, there are sure to be more kids without gifts and more Santas’ needing help this year.
“We need the community’s help to accomplish this.”
