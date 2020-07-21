AAA is offering a solution for those that are not ready or able to travel due to the ongoing Covid-19 concerns by offering a free African Safari in a one-time virtual event.
“We recognize the need for travelers to make meaningful connections with their dream destinations and created a series of events to provide a way for the exploration of exotic destinations from the comfort of home,” said AAA Oklahoma Public and Government Affairs Manager Leslie Gamble. “Attendees will be able to sit back with their morning coffee, watch elephants in South Africa make their way homeward after a day on the reserve and listen to elephant rangers sharing their personal experiences with the elephants, all under the glow of sun set.”
The event will stream live on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., featuring a “Safari Sundowner” experience. A “Safari Sundowner” is an African tradition of enjoying food and drinks at sunset, this one showcasing elephants from Jabulani Safari Lodge in South Africa, according to AAA.
Registration is free and open to the public at cluballiance.aaa.com/about/events. The event is hosted by AAA and Africa Travel.
According to Gamble, guests will get to meet some of the elephants that call Jabulani home during the virtual safari. After the 45 minute live experience, guests will have the chance to ask questions of the hosts from AAA and African Travel.
For more information, visit AAA.com.
