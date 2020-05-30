Early preparations and a caring staff have been keys in helping AllianceHealth Woodward serve the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can cry talking about our staff. We have the most amazing nurses respiratory therapists, physical therapists I could go on and on. They're really just stepped up in a totally different way,” AllianceHealth Woodward Chief Nursing Officer Shonda Logan said. “They've just been giving their whole heart and soul to these patients. I'm just amazed by them every day.”
Staff has magnified their normal care and consideration for patients and each other, according to Logan.
“This is just kind of what we do. I mean this flu is not transmitted any different than other diseases we've taken care of before," Logan said. "The scale of it is different, because we usually might get one of those at a time. But this is what we do, nurses, doctors, we take care of these infectious diseases. “The virus is different, but the transmission is the same and the flu is the same.”
Teamwork and network of communication within the staff and the corporation of AllianceHealth has helped prepare local heroes to meet such a crisis head on.
“Dr. Ferguson, Dr. Kirkendall and Dr. Huenergardt, they really took the lead at the beginning with us to just really set us up for success,” Logan said. “They really stayed on top of the best care for the patients, but then they also really focused on how are we going to keep our staff safe. And how are we going to keep our other patients that are not covid safe. From the very beginning that's been the goal.”
Staff started having daily meetings in mid-March and adjusting protocols according to information coming in as the pandemic grew and spread through the nation. Northwest Oklahoma had several weeks to prepare before the first case was confirmed in the area, but the hospital was already well stocked for just such an event.
According to Logan, nurses and other staff working with the covid patients have been so well protected that the transmission from them to somebody else would be extremely, extremely low. Each person working with covid patients has their own personal protective equipment plus showers out before leaving the hospital.
“There would be no reason whatsoever for anybody in the public to be concerned,” Logan said. “They're (patients) just very appropriately isolated, probably double and triple what is absolutely required from the CDC.”
According to Director of Marketing and Outreach Doug Ross, a vast majority of the preparation AllianceHealth Woodward enjoyed was has been due to the foresight of Physician Practice Administrator and Clinics Manager John Brown.
“He's been here at the hospital for 35 plus years. And he's been involved in emergency management,” Ross said. “He knows this facility, every nook and cranny of this facility. He's been very instrumental. Our nurses had equipment (in quantity) that probably nowhere else in Oklahoma had.”
According to Logan, AllianceHealth Woodward was prepared for 17 patients at a time and has fortunately never seen that many. Only around 15 patients total have come for covid treatment. None of those patients have had to be transferred to another hospital. The stay of covid patients has depended entirely on their unique situation, some staying only a few days and some several weeks.
In addition, nursing staff has never become overwhelmed because experienced critical care nurses from other areas of the state have come to help, according to Logan.
Fortunately PPE has never become an issue in the Woodward hospital, Ross said. In addition, the community has chipped in making cloth masks to help save resources.
“We would get them just by the dozens at a time. I'm not even gonna start to name the people that did that because there were so many,” Logan said. “We had a group that made us gowns… We had several nurses that made masks. And then the tech center had some people that made masks. The list could just go on and on and on.”
According to Logan, all of the same care has been provided to their patients even prior to covid. Woodward’s nurses take care of super sick people daily.
“We just had more of them than our normal,” Logan said. “We needed more of the same nurses we had.”
According to Logan, several physicians, nurses and other staff are from Texas County, where most of the covid patients have been transferred from.
“I grew up in Texas County,” Logan shared. “It’s just like we're taking care of our own people. It turned into taking care of the same people we would take care of in a non-pandemic.”
The open communication between the staff has also helped maintain good mental health of staff members.
“As leaders in the hospital we check on them all the time,” Logan said. “Just complete communication with them. Checking, Do you need a break? Do you need a day off? Doing lots of just time with them really.”
Logan said she wants to see doctors and staff really get the credit for how much they've done through this situation.
“Being from Northwest Oklahoma your heart is always with these people,” Logan said. “I just can't find negatives about it. Our people have just been amazing, including the people that have donated things to us.”
