The 51st annual Nescatunga Arts Festival in Alva, Oklahoma, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8. The festival, usually held each year on the first Saturday in June, was postponed this year because of COVID-19.
Plans now are to have the festival inside the buildings of the ACT I Theatre and The Runnymede, both in downtown Alva. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both buildings.
Registration for the festival is open to fine artists and crafters. A registration form may be found online at www.nescatunga.org. Early registration deadline is July 31.
Fine arts categories include book authors, oil/acrylic, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, graphics/pen and ink/pencil, printing making, photography, pottery, sculpture-wood, sculpture-metal, sculpture-mineral, fiber arts like quilting/weaving/basketry, and designer arts and jewelry.
Craft categories include wood toys/furniture, ceramics/glass, clothing, soft toys, decorative items, jewelry, craft food, repurposed items, home goods/accessories, and other items.
Early registration is encouraged by festival planners as booth space fees will double after July 31. Booth space for fine art or crafts is $25 for the first space and $15 for each additional space. The fee after July 31 is $50 for the first space and $15 for each additional space.
Fine artists are eligible for only one award of cash and ribbons in each category. The awards will include a Best of Show prize for $200; first place $150; second place $100; and third place $75. The festival judge may award any place to an entry based on merit, and if, in the opinion of the judge, none of the entries in a category meet the standards of excellence, no award will be given.
High school and college student artwork will be judged for a possible first place and $25 prize. No registration fee is charged to students.
All work must be that of the exhibitor, and artists must be in attendance for work to be judged.
Artists and crafters must provide their own display setup, tables, chairs, etc.
Food booths run by local student groups, various types of entertainment and other fun attractions also will be available.
The annual Quilt Show will take place in the Woods County Courthouse on the downtown square that same day. Anyone interested in displaying a quilt should contact Carolyn Demaree at (580) 430-5307.
A new attraction to the festival this year is a Sugar Show contest to allow food artists to create decorated cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Decorated cakes should be double-layered, and a dozen decorated cookies and cupcakes should be created. All items will be judged on appearance/taste. There will be one first place prize in each category, plus a People’s Choice award based on appearance. The entry fee for this contest is $10 per category per item or free to students. The prize will be $50 for first place or $10 for the first place student entry.
A preliminary informational meeting to discuss the rules of the contest will take place at 7 p.m. on June 29 at The Runnymede for all who have entered or may be interested in entering the Sugar Show. For information about the meeting and the Sugar Show, contact April Ridgway at (580) 917-0101 or maxandapril@hotmail.com.
For additional information on the festival, contact the Alva Chamber of Commerce at (580) 327-1647 or chamber@alvaok.net or visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nescatungaarts.
The Nescatunga Arts Festival is sponsored by the Nescatunga Arts and Humanities Council, Inc., in cooperation with the Alva Chamber of Commerce and the City of Alva Tourism Committee.
